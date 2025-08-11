Chronicle Named Exclusive Oracle Partner to Grove, Enabling a New Era of Onchain Credit Allocation

ZUG, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chronicle, the oracle infrastructure powering secure, scalable financial data onchain, has been named the Exclusive Oracle Partner to Grove Protocol, an institutional-grade credit protocol developed by members of Steakhouse Financial.

The Next Chapter of Onchain Credit

Grove is a new star in the Sky ecosystem and recently announced a $1B commitment to a tokenized asset strategy including initial allocations to the Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund (JAAA) and the JTRSY Treasury Fund (JTRSY), both issued natively through Centrifuge. As Grove prepares to launch a new generation of tokenized yield strategies backed by real-world assets (RWAs), Chronicle will provide the oracle infrastructure required to safely and transparently scale credit allocation across the ecosystem they serve.

“Partnering with Chronicle as our exclusive oracle provider gives us the infrastructure we need to execute Grove’s vision transparently and at scale. Reliable, verifiable data is essential to expanding onchain credit markets, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with the leading RWA oracle to take onchain transparency to new heights.”

— Mark Phillips, Co-founder of Grove Labs

Chronicle’s designation as Grove’s exclusive Oracle Partner ensures that credit flowing from the Grove Liquidity Layer, through the Grove ecosystem—whether to RWA issuers, DeFi protocols, or structured vaults—can rely on Chronicle for powering the oracle infrastructure. This offers not just security, but strategic alignment for those looking to tap into Grove’s growing capital network.

“Chronicle was created to ensure the onchain economy can scale with integrity and transparency. Being selected as Grove’s exclusive oracle partner underscores our role as the bedrock powering data for institutional-grade strategies. Together, we’re building the infrastructure that will allow billions in credit allocations to flow into DeFi safely.”

— Niklas Kunkel, CEO of Chronicle

Grove and Chronicle together deliver the credit, transparency, and scalable infrastructure needed to support next generation investment strategies connecting tokenized real-world assets with onchain markets through transparent real time data and credit rails.

Grove’s initial focus is on launching the Grove Liquidity Layer, an allocation system inspired by the Spark Liquidity Layer, designed to direct capital toward both onchain and offchain credit opportunities.

Much like Spark, Grove’s Liquidity Layer incorporates a surplus buffer (or first-loss capital) mechanism, which expands the investable universe by absorbing early risk and enhancing capital efficiency. This positions Grove to pursue a wide range of opportunities at the intersection of DeFi, stablecoins, and traditional finance, while providing a flexible foundation for future ecosystem growth.

Through its strategic partnership with Grove, Chronicle is deepening its role as the oracle backbone for the next wave of tokenized real-world assets. Earlier this year, Chronicle was announced as the oracle provider for SparkDAO’s $1 billion Tokenization Grand Prix. The winning funds included BlackRock and Securitize’s BUIDL fund, Superstate’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund (USTB), and Centrifuge’s short-duration U.S. Treasury fund (JTRSY). In this role, Chronicle was selected to provide the underlying oracle infrastructure for each of these funds, delivering secure, verifiable onchain data.

Looking Ahead

The launch of Grove marks the beginning of a new era in decentralized credit, one where tokenized real-world assets flow seamlessly into the onchain economy at scale. By designating Chronicle as its exclusive oracle partner, Grove ensures its credit allocation strategy rests on the most verifiable, transparent, and battle-tested oracle infrastructure available.

This partnership is more than a technical integration, it’s the connective foundation between institutional-grade credit products and the open, programmable markets of DeFi. Together, Grove and Chronicle are creating the rails for a financial system that is not only more transparent but also more accessible, resilient, and aligned with institutional standards.

Chronicle’s role as Grove’s exclusive oracle partner ensures this vision to deliver the credit, transparency, and scalable infrastructure becomes a reality. Just as Grove is building the credit rails to bridge DeFi and traditional finance, Chronicle is providing the verifiable data infrastructure that makes those rails secure, transparent, and scalable. Together, Chronicle and Grove are creating a new cycle of capital formation, one where institutional-grade credit products are no longer reserved for the few, but accessible to billions through the onchain economy.

For protocols, asset issuers, and chains, the message is clear: to access Grove’s capital network, Chronicle is the oracle of choice.

About Chronicle

Chronicle is the oracle network built for secure, verifiable data in DeFi and real-world asset markets. As the first oracle to launch on Ethereum, Chronicle has evolved into a high-performance network securing over $7 billion in value. With transparent validator sets, cryptographic proofs, and fully auditable data models, Chronicle delivers on-chain data you can inspect, trust, and scale with. Institutions and protocols rely on Chronicle to power mission-critical feeds with end-to-end transparency and institutional-grade reliability.

About Grove

Grove is an institutional-grade credit infrastructure DeFi protocol designed to serve as the liquidity engine of Decentralized Finance. Incubated by Grove Labs as a Star within the decentralized Sky Ecosystem governance framework, Grove enables protocols, crypto-native organizations, and individual users to access institutional-grade yield. To learn more, visit grove.finance, X, and LinkedIn.