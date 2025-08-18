EZVIZ Reshapes Front Door Security with the Y3000FVP Plus, the Flagship Smart Lock to Integrate Facial and Palm Vein Recognition for Ultimate Protection and Convenience

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EZVIZ, a global leader in smart home security, proudly announces the launch of its latest flagship innovation, the Y3000FVP Plus, a premium smart lock that combines facial recognition and palm vein recognition for unbeatable security and convenience. With next-generation AI capabilities, multiple unlocking methods, and an enhanced safety design, the Y3000FVP Plus promises to provide homeowners with an unparalleled level of protection, ease of access, and peace of mind.

“We’re giving homeowners a smarter and more reliable way to protect their home,” said Grant Chen, Vice President of EZVIZ. “With the Y3000FVP Plus, EZVIZ leverages the most cutting-edge technology to protect what matters most.”

Marking its hot debut in the Middle East, EZVIZ has captured the locally upscaling demand for elegant, intelligent home solutions, while witnessing the lack of a hassle-free user experience. Combining product quality with exceptional customer support, EZVIZ has developed its network of professional installers and related services, so the overall user journey can go as smoothly as possible from purchase, installation, and after-sales care.

At the heart of the Y3000FVP Plus are its two industry-leading unlocking methods. This smart lock uses localized 3D data processing to guarantee only live, real-time faces are detected, even adapting to various lighting conditions. It reliably identifies individuals between 1.2m and 2m, unaffected by hairstyle, makeup, or glasses. For added convenience, especially in situations where users might be wearing a mask or carrying items, palm vein recognition provides a secure, forgery-resistant alternative. Both methods are powered by a 12nm AI chip and dual-core CPU, ensuring swift, accurate recognition. Furthermore, there are multiple user-friendly access options, from fingerprint scanning for quick entry, to passcodes for guest access, and even app-based remote unlocking for those constantly on the move.

Beyond convenience, the Y3000FVP Plus prioritizes front door security. Equipped with a 1080p camera featuring ultra-wide viewing and night vision, the lock ensures clear monitoring at any time of the day or night. Users receive real-time alerts when movement is detected and can review recorded events. For enhanced protection, the lock is fortified with anti-theft features, such as an automatic siren to deter tampering, a C-grade cylinder to block unauthorized access, and long passcodes to safeguard against guessing attempts.