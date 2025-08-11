UTSA and ArcLight Academy Partner to Increase Healthcare Education and Training

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) Professional and Continuing Education (PaCE) and ArcLight Education have announced a strategic partnership to strengthen healthcare education and training for students. This collaboration will introduce EMT Basic training programs, enhancing the skill set and career readiness of PaCE participants starting this fall. ArcLight Academy offers training for multiple medical certifications with paid tuition available and job placement opportunities. This includes: EMT Basic, Advanced EMT, Phlebotomy, EKG Technician, Mental Health Technician, and AHA certifications. ShurMed EMS, the sister company of ArcLight Academy, will also serve as the official emergency medical service (EMS) provider for The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) athletics, ensuring top-tier EMS for athletes, coaches, and staff.

“We are excited for this partnership and believe this will help fill the much-needed entry level medical positions in San Antonio,” said an executive from the partnership. ArcLight Academy, known for its cutting-edge curriculum and expert faculty, will offer these specialized training programs at its local San Antonio facility and the UTSA downtown campuses.

This partnership aligns with the growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals and the need for comprehensive medical training. ArcLight Academy is rapidly becoming the number one medical education and training center in San Antonio, TX, and this collaboration with The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) will further solidify its position. The combined efforts of UTSA, ArcLight Academy, and ShurMed EMS aim to set a new standard for healthcare education and service in the city and surrounding counties.

About ArcLight Academy – www.arclight.academy

ArcLight Academy is a leading entry level medical education and training provider in San Antonio, TX, known for its cutting-edge curriculum, expert faculty, and local facilities.

About ShurMed EMS – www.shurmed.com

ShurMed EMS is a veteran and locally owned company dedicated to providing the highest value, quality and safety, in emergent and non-emergent transportation services, operating 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, including holidays. Additional services include special medical standby, inner state and out-of-state transfers, and more.