Impulse Space Selected by NASA to Deliver Orbital Transfer Vehicle Studies

REDONDO BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NASA has selected Impulse Space, the in-space mobility leader, to produce two orbital transfer vehicle (OTV) service studies that explore lower-cost ways to deliver spacecraft to important but hard-to-reach destinations in space. These studies will provide NASA with insight into the commercial capabilities of OTVs, aiding future mission planning. Impulse was selected for the studies by NASA’s Launch Services Program via the agency’s VADR (Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare Launch Services) contract.

Impulse’s studies will focus on how the Mira and Helios vehicles could meet NASA’s objectives to more easily and cost-effectively reach these difficult-to-access orbits. This may include deploying multiple payloads to various destinations with a single launch, or enabling a single payload to access destinations beyond the reach of current launch services.

Mira is a high-thrust, highly maneuverable spacecraft for payload hosting and deployment. It is capable of operating in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geostationary Orbit (GEO), cislunar space, and beyond. Mira has flown two successful missions already, demonstrating its ability to host or deploy small payloads anywhere within a given orbit.

Helios is a high-energy kick stage built to rapidly deliver payloads to MEO, GEO, and beyond. It can lift over 5 tons from LEO to GEO in less than 24 hours. By pairing a standard medium-lift rocket with access to higher-energy orbits, Helios offers significant cost savings compared to traditional GEO launches.

“Mobility is the next great unlock for space,” said Tom Mueller, founder and CEO of Impulse Space. “We’re proud to support NASA’s efforts to explore how commercial in-space mobility can increase mission flexibility, reduce cost, and expand the envelope of what’s possible in orbit.”

This work builds on Impulse’s mission to accelerate our future beyond Earth by enabling responsive, reliable, and cost-effective movement within and beyond Earth’s orbits.

About Impulse Space

Impulse Space, the in-space mobility leader founded by Tom Mueller, is opening access beyond Low Earth Orbit (LEO) with its fleet of cost-effective, high-performance space vehicles. The flight-proven Mira enables precise maneuverability and rapid responsiveness for hosting, deployment, and rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO) from LEO to GEO. The high-energy Helios unlocks orbits beyond LEO with its powerful Deneb engine, rapidly transporting payloads from LEO to MEO, GEO, heliocentric, lunar, and other planetary orbits. Led by the team that delivered the most reliable rockets in history, Impulse provides in-space movement by reliably and rapidly getting customers where they want to go. For more information, visit www.impulsespace.com.