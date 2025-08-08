KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to VFI ABS 2025-1, LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of notes issued by VFI ABS 2025-1, LLC (VFI 2025-1), an equipment ABS transaction.

Varilease Finance, Inc. (VFI, the Company, the Originator or the Servicer), founded in 2001 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is an independent equipment finance company focused on leasing industrial and commercial equipment to upper- and middle-market businesses. VFI 2025-1 represents the Company’s third equipment ABS transaction. As of June 30, 2025 VFI’s servicing portfolio in the U.S. is approximately $634 million. VFI has grown its managed portfolio while employing a consistent underwriting policy.

As of the August 1, 2025 statistical cut-off date, the pool of equipment contracts backing VFI 2025-1 (Statistical Pool) has an aggregate discounted receivable balance of $202.09 million, 98 receivables, and 81 obligors. VFI 2025-1 will issue four classes of notes (Notes). Credit enhancement is comprised of overcollateralization (O/C), a cash reserve, a capitalized interest account, subordination benefiting senior classes and excess spread. The O/C is subject to a target equal to 4.70% of the current pool balance and a floor equal to 1.25% of the initial pool balance. The reserve account is funded at 1.50% of the initial note balance (1.46% of the pool balance as of the initial cut-off date) and is non-amortizing.

