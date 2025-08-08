Walk Solutions Announces Banking Relationship with Old Glory Bank

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walk Solutions LLC today announced it has started a banking relationship with Old Glory Bank, America’s premier bank committed to PSL – Privacy, Security, Liberty.

Walk Solutions offers payment processing solutions and token-based incentives programs, and Old Glory Bank is an FDIC insured bank with a strong reputation for providing secure mobile banking for business and consumers, with customers in all 50 states. Both companies share a commitment to compliance, BSA and AML, while delivering personalized customer service.

Walk Solutions operates as part of its broader affiliate ecosystem of specialist service providers, including Get8Tech Inc., 8Pay and GetTangi’s value-spending consumer rewards program.

Zach Fuentes of Walk Solutions said, "We are delighted to be working with the exceptional banking and technology team at Old Glory Bank. We bring modern and tech-savvy solutions tailored for the digital age, and Old Glory Bank offers a deep understanding of modern banking practices and customer service. The world of commerce is diverse and ever-evolving, and Walk Solutions, backed by our exceptional ecosystem, is leading the way.”

“We started Old Glory Bank to ensure law-abiding customers have access to banking services. We are honored that Walk Solutions selected our banking platform, and we are excited to serve them with the best products and customer service in banking,” said Mike Ring, CEO and Co-Founder of Old Glory Bank.

Thanks to the combined networks and expertise of Walk Solutions and Old Glory Bank, law-abiding clients and businesses can now enjoy significantly improved access to banking services, empowering them to take their businesses to new heights. They can expect stable banking solutions enabling smooth operations and financial growth as a result of this relationship.

Walk Solutions has laid the groundwork for future expansion into emerging sectors and geographic regions. This will not only benefit Walk Solutions but also empowers their many collaborators, including Get8Tech, 8Pay and their innovative rewards programs powered by Tangi Token. Together, these initiatives are poised to drive new opportunities and advancements in FinTech solutions.