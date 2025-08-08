Spruce Power Signs Multi-Year Multimillion Dollar Agreement to Sell Renewable Energy Credits in New Jersey

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) (“Spruce” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of distributed solar energy assets across the United States, announced a multi-year agreement to sell Spruce’s Solar Renewable Energy Credits (“SRECs”) in the state of New Jersey to an investment-grade energy sector counterparty that is ranked among the Fortune Global 50. The transaction is expected to generate approximately $10 million in fully-hedged revenue for Spruce through 2029. This partnership is part of a broader Spruce initiative to leverage the Company’s platform and experience to capture the benefits of our SRECs.

Chris Hayes, Chief Executive Officer of Spruce said, “We view scaling SREC registration as a low cost, low risk opportunity to generate capital-light high margin, cash flow for the Company. This transaction is another example of Spruce’s expertise in maximizing value from our assets while hedging against future price movements. The forward contract provides an important ongoing hedged revenue stream and reinforces the dependability of Spruce’s cash flow generation.”

Hayes concluded, “We believe the counterparty is utilizing Spruce’s SRECs as a compliance instrument to hedge their electricity supply positions in the state of New Jersey. We anticipate similar opportunities may be available to Spruce in certain northeastern states as well as California, which we are actively pursuing.”

Distributed generation solar owners interested in maximizing SREC revenue should contact Spruce’s Environmental Commodities Markets (“ECM”) Desk at ecmdesk@sprucepower.com to learn more about Spruce’s SREC operations and trading expertise. Potential SREC compliance buyers should also contact Spruce Power.

Spruce PRO offers a suite of services that can be tailored for third-party owners of distributed generation assets, including financial and asset management operations, customer service support, and environmental commodities trading. For more information on Spruce PRO, please visit https://sprucepower.com/pro/.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) is a leading owner and operator of distributed solar energy assets across the United States. We provide subscription-based services that make it easy for homeowners to benefit from rooftop solar power and battery storage. Our power as-a-service model allows consumers to access new technology without making a significant upfront investment or incurring maintenance costs. Our company owns the cash flows from approximately 85,000 home solar assets and contracts across the United States. For additional information, please visit www.sprucepower.com.

Forward Looking Statements

