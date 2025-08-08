AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Apex Insurance Inc.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to Apex Insurance Inc. (Apex) (Burlington, VT). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Apex’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Apex Insurance Inc. covers general liability exposures in North America, including coverages for professional liability, physical and sexual misconduct, and personal and advertising injury, for its parent, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliated companies (Bright Horizons). Bright Horizons is a leading global provider of high-quality early education and child care, backup care and workforce education services, serving more than 1,450 of the world’s leading employers.

The ratings reflect AM Best’s expectations that Apex will execute its projected business strategy and will continue to benefit from the implicit and explicit support of Bright Horizons given Apex’s level of integration within the enterprise and its strategic importance to the organization as an effective alternative risk transfer vehicle.

