AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Agrinational Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Agrinational Insurance Company (Agrinational) (headquartered in Colchester, VT). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn these ratings as the company has requested to no longer participate in AM Best’s interactive rating process.

The ratings reflect Agrinational’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The company also receives rating enhancement provided by its ultimate parent, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) [NYSE: ADM].

Sebastian Caballero
Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1680
sebastian.caballero@ambest.com

Fred Eslami
Associate Director
+1 908 882 1759
fred.eslami@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

