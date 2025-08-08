AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Global Indemnity Group, LLC and Its Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of the U.S. operating subsidiaries of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (Global Indemnity) (Delaware) [NYSE: GBLI]. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” (Good) of Global Indemnity. (See below for a complete list of companies and ratings.) The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Global Indemnity’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The balance sheet strength assessment reflects Global Indemnity’s risk-adjusted capitalization, with it being at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), supported by a strategically conservative investment portfolio, generally prudent reserving practices, as well as the added financial flexibility afforded by its parent’s access to the capital markets. Global Indemnity currently has no long-term debt in its capital structure.

The group’s operating earnings have generally been comparable with its peers over the most recent five-year period. The group’s core commercial specialty business, which focuses on small- to middle-market customers, has been consistently profitable; however, other non-core business exhibited more volatility in earlier years due to catastrophe and secondary peril exposures, including wind and wildfire. In recent years, the group has largely exited these more volatile non-core businesses to concentrate on its core competencies, which is expected to continue to result in a more consistent earnings pattern.

Global Indemnity is composed of several long-standing and well-recognized franchises that provide a diverse mix of business through multiple distribution channels. Through its five-member intercompany pool, the group targets specialty niche business, which is generally not offered in the standard insurance marketplace. Prospectively, AM Best expects Global Indemnity to continue to focus on its core businesses, which are small to middle markets that are specialty in nature.

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the following subsidiaries of Global Indemnity Group, LLC:

Diamond State Insurance Company

Penn-America Insurance Company

Penn-Patriot Insurance Company

Penn-Star Insurance Company

United National Insurance Company

