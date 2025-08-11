Messagepoint and KPMG Announce Strategic Alliance to Modernize Government Communications

TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Messagepoint, a leading customer communications management (CCM) solutions provider, and KPMG LLP, a leading professional services firm, today announced a strategic alliance to help government agencies transform and modernize constituent communications. This collaboration brings together KPMG’s century-long track record serving the public sector and deep industry and government transformation experience and Messagepoint’s AI-powered CCM platform to enhance the KPMG Resource Integration Suite (KRIS) and bring a new level of efficiency, accessibility, and personalization to constituent communications.

Together, Messagepoint and KPMG are equipping government organizations to communicate with empathy, clarity, and confidence in today’s digital-first world through trusted AI-powered, human-centered solutions. Share

Legacy communications management systems prevent agencies from operating efficiently due to high costs and complex authoring and change management processes. These challenges not only slow the delivery of public services but also make it harder for constituents to access the benefits they rely on.

Together, Messagepoint and KPMG are equipping government organizations to communicate with empathy, clarity, and confidence in today’s digital-first world through trusted AI-powered, human-centered solutions. This approach aims to elevate engagement across health and social services, delivering personalized, clear, and timely communications that meet constituents where they are.

At the heart of this transformation is Messagepoint’s modern, cloud-based, AI-powered platform that enables agencies to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and improve service delivery through:

Faster time to market for updated communications through reduced IT dependency

Improved clarity and accessibility through AI-Assisted Authoring and plain language optimization

Multilingual reach via in-platform AI translation capabilities supporting 60+ languages

Consistent, compliant, seamless constituent experiences across print, email, SMS, web, and more

“Sharing timely and clear information is critical in the digital age, and government communications have historically struggled to keep up and meet their constituents’ expectations,” said David Pondillo, principal, state and local operations leader at KPMG. “Our alliance with Messagepoint bridges a critical gap, enabling us to better help agencies improve their communications and constituent engagement and deliver an improved experience across channels.”

“We are thrilled to partner with KPMG to support government agencies in elevating both the employee and the constituent experience,” said Steve Biancaniello, founder and CEO at Messagepoint. “Our combined solution meets the growing demand for intelligent, scalable, and efficient communication processes that help citizens more effectively access the benefits and services they need.”

About Messagepoint

Messagepoint is a leading provider of customer communications management software. Only Messagepoint harnesses AI-powered Content Intelligence to automate and simplify the process of migrating, optimizing, authoring and managing complex customer communications for non-technical (business) users. Customers rely on its award-winning platform to consistently deliver exceptional, highly personalized customer communications across all platforms and channels. For more information, visit www.messagepoint.com.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 142 countries and territories and has more than 275,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to increasing access to education and opportunity, advancing mental health, and supporting community vitality. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.