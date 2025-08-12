Providus Capital Partners Announces Growth Partnership with Wold Architects & Engineers

MINNEAPOLIS & DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Providus Capital Partners (“Providus”), a growth-oriented equity partner for the architecture and engineering (“A&E”) industry, today announced that it has partnered with Wold Architects & Engineers (“Wold” or the “Company”), a leading architecture and engineering firm. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Wold offers a range of architecture, advisory, engineering, planning, and interior design services to a diverse group of institutional clients in the education, government and healthcare markets. Today, Wold has over 350 highly skilled team members across offices in Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, and Tennessee.

This partnership enables the Wold team to accelerate the execution of their growth strategy, while creating additional opportunities for team members and clients.

"Providus is the ideal partner for Wold as we embark on our next phase of growth," said Vaughn Dierks, CEO of Wold, who will continue to lead the company. "Their proven success in collaborating with management teams and building highly successful, people-first businesses made this an easy decision for us. We look forward to working together to expand our service capabilities, enter new markets, and create opportunities for our team to better serve our clients and make a difference in the communities we serve."

"We are excited to partner with the talented team at Wold” said Norm Scherr, Partner at Providus. "Wold is a trusted long-term partner with deeply embedded client relationships and clear whitespace for expansion. The firm’s planning-first model and exposure to stable, publicly funded sectors coupled with geographic and sector tailwinds create a compelling growth story. We look forward to building upon the team’s impressive growth trajectory with additional investments in organic and acquisition initiatives."

Wold is actively seeking to acquire architecture and engineering firms in the Central and Western U.S. with at least $2 million of EBITDA.

About Wold Architects & Engineers

Wold Architects & Engineers is an architecture, advisory, engineering, planning, and interior design firm whose mission is to make a difference in the communities we serve. Through long-term partnerships in communities across the nation, we have created a legacy of continued growth, innovation and client service. Practicing since 1968, Wold has offices in Minneapolis, MN; Brentwood, TN; Denver, CO; and Palatine, IL. For more information, please visit www.woldae.com.

About Providus Capital Partners

Providus Capital Partners is a flexible capital provider exclusively focused on the A&E industry. With over 60 years of combined operating and investing experience, we partner with forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investment partner with unique sector expertise, operational insight, and flexible capital for growth. We invest in North American architecture, engineering, and related companies with $3 million to $30 million of EBITDA that have a strong brand and multiple avenues for growth. For more information, please visit www.providuscp.com.