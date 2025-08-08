Accord Announces Banking Facility Update

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accord Financial Corp. (“Accord” or the “Company”) (TSX– ACD) today announced that it has reached an agreement with its lending syndicate on a second short-term extension of its main credit facility to August 15, 2025, following the initial extension from July 26, 2025 to August 8, 2025. The Company and its lenders are in discussions relating to an amendment to the credit facility which is expected to extend the maturity date to December 2025; the extension will provide additional time for the amendment to be finalized.

About Accord Financial Corp.

Accord Financial is one of North America's most dynamic commercial finance companies providing fast, versatile financing solutions for including asset-based lending, factoring, inventory finance, equipment leasing (Canada), trade finance and film/media finance. By leveraging our unique combination of deep experience and independent thinking, we craft winning financial solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, simply delivered, so our clients can thrive.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements, management’s beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding the financial position of the Company, and the extension of the Company’s credit facilities. Forward-looking statements are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties including the fact that there is no assurance on the ability of the Company to enter into arrangements with its lenders to further extend the maturity date of its credit facilities on reasonable terms, or at all, and the Company’s overall liquidity and capital resource position and its ability to repay its debt obligations when due, and those risks identified in the Accord’s periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. See Accord’s most recent annual information form and most recent management’s discussion and analysis of results of operations and financial condition for a detailed discussion of the risk factors affecting Accord. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.