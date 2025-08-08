KBRA Assigns AAA Rating to State of Wisconsin General Obligation Bonds of 2025, Series B; Affirms Related Ratings

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AAA to the State of Wisconsin General Obligation Bonds of 2025, Series B. KBRA additionally affirms the: long-term rating of AAA for the State's outstanding General Obligation Bonds; the short-term rating of K1+ for the State's General Obligation Commercial Paper (CP) Program and General Obligation Extendible Municipal Commercial Paper (EMCP) Program; and, the long-term rating of AA+ for the State's Master Lease Certificates of Participation. The rating outlook for the long-term ratings remains Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

Strength and breadth of the G.O. pledge, coupled with liquidity and market access to support short-term debt.

Trend of conservative budgets, strong financial results and improved reserve levels.

Strong liquidity position based on all sources of available cash for operations.

Essentiality of assets under the Master Lease Program, supported by a strong, well-established legal framework.

Credit Challenges

Drawdown of unusually large fund balance in 2025-27 biennium to a more historically normal level leaves outyear gaps to be addressed in next biennium.

Federal policy changes for Medicaid cost-sharing and SNAP administration costs will increase program costs for the State beginning in FY 2026, escalating thereafter. These additional costs are not yet known and are not fully accounted for in the 2025-27 biennium budget.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Not applicable.

For Downgrade

Material financial weakening, driven by budgetary imbalance over an extended period.

While unlikely, limited and/or expensive market access that impedes the State’s ability to manage maturing CP and EMCP Notes.

A change in the essentiality of assets leased under the Master Lease Program that increases the risk of non-appropriation.

