Dollar General and Uber Eats Partner to Deliver Household Essentials Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) today announced a partnership that will bring more than 14,000 Dollar General and pOpshelf locations to the Uber Eats platform. Starting today and expanding this month, DG and pOpshelf customers can tap to order an expansive mix of affordable essentials, food, and fun, on-trend items delivered straight to their door—on-demand or scheduled—via Uber Eats.

“Our customers will enjoy even greater convenience through our Uber Eats partnership, accessing everything from food to essential household items, saving them valuable time and money,” said Tony Rogers, Dollar General’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Providing communities with affordable, fresh, and accessible food options delivered right to their front door is aligned with our mission of Serving Others.”

To celebrate the launch, Uber Eats is offering 40% off Dollar General and pOpshelf orders of $20 or more (up to $10) using the code 40GENERAL†. Uber One members enjoy $0 delivery fees on eligible orders and other exclusive savings††.

“Retailers today are navigating a rapidly changing landscape—consumers expect convenience, speed, and accessibility like never before,” said Hashim Amin, Head of Grocery & Retail at Uber. “Through this partnership Dollar General and Uber Eats are meeting those expectations. We’re proud to help extend Dollar General’s reach into the on-demand economy, and to help retailers like DG serve their customers in more dynamic and flexible ways.”

How It Works

Getting what you need from Dollar General or pOpshelf on Uber Eats is simple:

Open the Uber Eats app and go to the “Grocery” or “Convenience” category Search for Dollar General or pOpshelf and explore a wide selection of food, beverages, and essentials Add your items, choose a delivery time, and place your order Track your delivery in real time

