Myriad Systems Broadens Accessibility of All-in-One EHR Technologies to Private Practices through American Business Systems, LLC Partnership

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Myriad Systems, a leader in healthcare technology, recently announced a strategic partnership with American Business Systems, LLC (ABS), a proven medical billing training and support company. Through this partnership, Myriad Systems will focus on streamlining administrative tasks through an all-in-one EHR platform, driving more patient payments and accurate estimates at the time of treatment, as well as offering protected, flexible payment options. This will bolster the offerings of ABS licensees, enabling enhanced all-in-one EHR and AI capabilities to assist thousands of private medical practices.

By partnering with ABS-trained billing companies, Myriad Systems and ABS are committed to providing modern tools to help providers address their administrative pain points. According to a recent study by the American Medical Association (AMA), a primary source of dissatisfaction for healthcare clients is the complexity of the payment systems. Cumbersome billing systems are often paired with retail credit card processing point-of-sale systems, leading to delayed payments, increased administrative time, and limited payment flexibility. The study finds that providers spend two hours on administrative tasks for every one hour of treatment time, creating a bottleneck to productivity and revenues.

“Myriad Systems provides a revolutionary EHR solution because of their ability to infuse healthcare payment methods and AI, saving doctors money and increasing revenue,” said Adam Phillips, CEO of ABS. “We feel this is a significant development in the industry because Myriad, which represents tens of thousands of individual providers and users, is closely aligned with ours to help the underserved in the private healthcare space.”

As a key ABS partner, Myriad Systems is transforming the industry with fully integrated healthcare and revenue cycle management software that bolsters the services provided by ABS' billing management group. A combination of ABS' billing expertise and Myriad’s all-in-one, AI-driven solutions reflects the shared purpose to empower independent providers.

”For too long, administrative burden has taken time away from care. By combining ABS' billing expertise with Myriad’s integrated platform, we’re helping practices cut that burden in half and refocus on what matters most: the patient,” said Jeremy Shiner, Founder and CEO of Myriad Systems.

About Myriad Systems

Myriad Systems provides customizable technology and services that empower private practices by streamlining software, reducing administrative costs, and accelerating reimbursement to support independent providers. Myriad Health, an EHR and billing software™ that is free when providers use Myriad Systems’ affiliate company Myriad MediPay to process credit card payments, helps providers enhance patient experiences, optimize payments, and maintain clinical compliance. Myriad Health provides an all-in-one practice management platform at a fraction of the cost of traditional software by monetizing bundled ancillary services, including credit card payments. Built on a foundation of healthcare-exclusive payments with Myriad MediPay, Myriad Health increases patient payments at the time of treatment, reducing accounts receivable balances. Myriad provides integrated billing, coding, and credentialing services as part of the Built-in-Biller™ platform. For more information, visit www.myriadsystems.ai.