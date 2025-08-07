AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange and PURE Specialty Exchange

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a+” (Excellent) of Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (Fort Lauderdale, FL) and PURE Specialty Exchange (Scottsdale, AZ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. These insurance entities comprise PURE Insurance Group.

The ratings reflect PURE Insurance Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The strong balance sheet assessment reflects PURE Insurance Group’s strong level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), which AM Best expects to remain in the strong category in the near term. Additional positive assessment factors include financial flexibility, high quality assets and a conservative investment portfolio. Partially offsetting these positive factors are the group’s exposure to catastrophe losses, its reliance on reinsurance and a capital structure that is largely comprised of surplus notes.

The ratings consider the implicit and explicit support provided by Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (TMHD), through its lead insurance operating company, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (TMNF). TMNF’s support of PURE Insurance Group aligns with TMHD’s strategy of expanding its international business through acquisitions in the developed and emerging markets, in addition to providing diversification of revenues and customer segments.

