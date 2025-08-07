Tampa Bay Buccaneers Partner With PGT

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and PGT Custom Windows and Doors announced a new multi-year partnership that begins with the team’s 2025 season. The Florida-founded company will join the partnership lineup as one of the Buccaneers’ newest Pewter Partners-- the organization’s most prestigious partnership level.

“As we celebrate this historic 50th season of Buccaneers football, we’re proud to welcome PGT Custom Windows and Doors — a long-standing, Florida-born company — as our newest Pewter Partner,” said Buccaneers Chief Commercial Officer Atul Khosla. “For more than four decades, PGT has been an award-winning leader in the custom window and door industry. Together, we’ll deliver unique experiences for our fans and make a lasting impact in the Tampa Bay community through our work with the MITER Foundation.”

This partnership will feature several marketing opportunities and giveaways throughout the season, including stadium branding, onsite activations, and fan facing events held at both Raymond James Stadium and AdventHealth Training Center – the Buccaneers practice facility. Fans will also have a chance to participate in sweepstakes to win signed player items and exclusive VIP access. In addition, PGT and the Buccaneers will work together on philanthropic efforts to support the MITER Foundation – the charitable arm of PGT’s parent company, MITER Brands – in its mission to advance communities by making an impact locally and nationally.

"As a brand that was founded and has flourished in Florida, PGT Custom Windows and Doors is thrilled to be a Pewter Partner to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team that shares our commitment to excellence, innovation, and community," said Debbie Bondonzi, Marketing Manager for PGT Custom Windows and Doors. "Just as the Buccaneers have become a symbol of strength and resilience in Tampa Bay, PGT has been a steadfast partner to homeowners across the state, delivering high-quality, impact-resistant products that provide safety, beauty, and peace of mind. We are excited to 'fire the cannons' alongside the Buccaneers, as we celebrate advances and impacts made both on and off the field."

About PGT Custom Windows and Doors

PGT Custom Windows and Doors, part of the MITER Brands portfolio, is America’s authority in high-performance windows and doors. With decades of proven industry leadership and over 8+ million units installed, PGT Custom Windows and Doors has a consistent track record of leading the space with an unwavering focus on safety and innovation. Its product lines include WinGuard® aluminum and vinyl frames for impact resistant windows, ClassicVue Max™ aluminum frames for non-impact windows, and EnergyVue® vinyl frames for non-impact windows.

PGT Custom Windows and Doors has a primary focus of protecting families’ lifestyle choices with a commitment of delivering industry-best service. Backed by innovative technology, homeowners can enjoy their home life with greater peace of mind, wherever they choose to live, knowing they are protected from storms, noise, and intrusion.

For more information, visit PGTWindows.com.

About the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter their 50th Season as members of the National Football League and compete in the National Football Conference’s South Division. The franchise will celebrate iconic moments of the past and present throughout 2025. They were purchased by the late Malcolm Glazer in 1995 and are currently owned by the Glazer Family. Established in 1976, the Buccaneers have totaled 10 division championships, two conference championships and two Super Bowl Championships, including Super Bowl LV that was played on their home field at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers are also very active in the community, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and the Glazer Vision Foundation. For more information, visit www.buccaneers.com.