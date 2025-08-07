AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of International Traders Insurance Co., Ltd.

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of International Traders Insurance Co., Ltd. (ITICO) (Turks and Caicos Islands, British West Indies). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect ITICO’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings also reflect the company’s strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), supported by its consistent historical profitability. Partially offsetting these positive rating factors is the inherent execution risk of ITICO’s expansion and diversification initiatives.

ITICO is a reinsurance company with more than 40 years of experience in the sector. The company is domiciled in the Turks and Caicos Islands and has a portfolio of business written worldwide. The company has a representative office in Panama, through which it provides clients access to the Latin American and Caribbean markets. ITICO is owned by a pure holding company that is domiciled in the Cayman Islands.

Within the reinsurance market, ITICO stands out for its commercial relationships with clients and ceding companies and for the structuring of reinsurance programs based on clients’ needs.

As of December 2024, ITICO’s business portfolio was mainly composed of fire (57%), with 17% from group life, and the rest in other business lines. In addition to Panama, the company is increasing its geographic diversification, mainly across Latin America and other countries. As of December 2024, the company had reinsurance contracts in more than 75 countries worldwide, following a global growth strategy that prioritizes sustainable profitability.

ITICO’s risk-adjusted capitalization stands at the strongest level for historical and projected years, as measured by BCAR, due to its conservative investment base, low retention profile and good quality of capital. Conversely, management is prone to use its capital efficiently, which might lead to future dividends.

The company’s overall results are characterized by sustained profitability, despite fluctuations in its volume of gross written premium in recent years. ITICO’s loss ratio has remained contained due to its prudent underwriting practices. The company’s investment income has shown a positive trend, moderately supporting ITICO’s income generation.

Factors that could lead to positive rating actions include the continued growth of the company’s capital base in the medium term, supportive of the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by BCAR, and successful consolidation of the company’s business strategy in targeted locations, while maintaining strong operating performance. Negative rating actions could occur if premium growth or changes in its investments or increased underwriting risk reduce risk-adjusted capitalization to a level that no longer supports the ratings. Negative rating actions may also occur if ITICO’s business strategy has an unfavorable development and increases concentration risk, or if there is a shift in the company's operating performance metrics to levels no longer consistent with the strong assessment.

