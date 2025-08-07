Reveal and Clearbrief Announce Strategic Integration to Connect Legal Discovery to Drafting with Transparent, AI-Powered Workflows

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reveal, the global provider of the two leading eDiscovery and investigations platforms, both driven by the industry’s most powerful AI engine, and Clearbrief, the AI-powered legal drafting platform, today announced a powerful new integration that connects document review directly to legal drafting. The collaboration marks the union of two companies leading the charge to bring transparency to AI for the legal profession, where each has directly confronted “black box” technology with transformative software that shows its AI’s sourcing and logic.

By connecting directly to Reveal, Clearbrief users can easily import discovery documents and evidence into their workspace for use in legal drafting. Once connected, Clearbrief uses generative AI to extract key facts, generate timelines and investigative summaries, and automatically surface citations from the underlying evidence. All of this is accomplished within the drafting environment attorneys already trust.

“This partnership brings together two of the most forward-thinking companies in legal tech to streamline workflows and build a transparent, defensible AI ecosystem for legal professionals,” said Wendell Jisa, Founder & CEO of Reveal. “Together, Reveal and Clearbrief are connecting discovery and drafting with AI, and giving attorneys a new level of speed and precision that significantly amplifies their expertise.”

The Reveal-Clearbrief integration, which will also include Logikcull by Reveal, underscores a shared commitment to legal AI that is transparent by design. Reveal’s GenAI review engine, aji, offers explainable outputs, document-based calibration, and built-in auditability to support trustworthy decision-making and document coding. Clearbrief similarly grounds all AI-generated language in verifiable citations that are sourced directly from case law or discovery evidence to ensure accuracy and reliability.

“The future of legal AI looks like technology that integrates with how lawyers already work, enhances their judgment, and is built to hold up in court,” said Jacqueline Schafer, Founder & CEO of Clearbrief. “We’re proud to partner with Reveal to make it easier than ever to go from discovery to briefing, with AI tools that are fast, familiar, and above all, trustworthy.”

From uncovering facts in massive datasets to crafting persuasive arguments and filings, Reveal and Clearbrief are at the forefront of building tools that make AI accessible, transparent, and aligned with the way attorneys think. By lowering barriers to adoption and eliminating uncertainty, the two companies are prioritizing accountability, defensibility, and real-world results.

For more information about Reveal and its AI-powered eDiscovery solutions, visit www.revealdata.com.

About Reveal

Reveal is the provider of the two leading AI-powered eDiscovery platforms in the legal industry: Reveal Logikcull with its self-service option, and Reveal’s enterprise-grade, feature-rich platform, both driven by the most powerful AI engine in the industry. The company has a deep history in driving the adoption of legal automation, which is underpinned by its leading processing technology, visual analytics, and artificial intelligence capabilities. Reveal's software combines technology and human guidance to transform structured and unstructured data into actionable insight. We help organizations, including law firms, corporations, government agencies, and intelligence services, uncover more useful information faster by providing a world-class user experience and AI technology that is embedded within every phase of the eDiscovery process.

About Clearbrief

Clearbrief (Legalweek’s 2025 Innovator of the Year, 2023 Litigation Product of the Year, & 2025 Finalist for Best Use of AI in Litigation) is a SOC2, Type 2 certified platform in Microsoft Word helping litigators find and share the evidence behind legal writing. Instantly generate a timeline and deposition summaries with hyperlinked citations based on discovery documents; find the best evidence to support or contradict any text in your draft; spot fake cases and opposing counsel's mistakes; and instantly generate a Table of Authorities, exhibits, and hyperlinked PDFs for filing. Clearbrief is used across the AMLaw 10 to the AMLaw 200, by hundreds of boutique firms, as well as by courts, government agencies, and global in-house teams.