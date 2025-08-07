Mirantis Partners with Pico Public Cloud to Launch First Sovereign Public Cloud in Bangladesh

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mirantis, the Kubernetes-native AI infrastructure company enabling enterprises to build and operate scalable, secure, and sovereign AI infrastructure across any environment, today announced that it has partnered with Pico Public Cloud, an affiliate of Fiber@Home, to build the first sovereign public cloud service in Bangladesh.

In Bangladesh, cloud services are primarily available from offshore hyperscalers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, which can cause challenges for their users, including foreign currency restrictions, limited data residency options, latency concerns, lack of localized support, and high operating costs. Now, by comparison, Pico Public Cloud offers a cutting-edge horizontal, multi-site public cloud service provider (CSP) in Bangladesh.

The collaboration between Mirantis and Pico Public Cloud focuses on data localization, residency, and a robust anything-as-a-service (XaaS) suite, enhancing digital capabilities for telecom and network providers. As a multi-site public cloud provider, Pico Public Cloud addresses the limitations of offshore hyperscalers by offering an alternative based on open-source software with full data residency, native language support, and payment in local currency.

"Data sovereignty is increasingly critical as nations seek greater control over their digital infrastructure," said Srinivas Tadigadapa, strategic account director, Mirantis. "We’re partnering with Pico Public Cloud to deliver a cloud platform that is tailored to the specific needs of Bangladesh customers, enabling compliance, local control, and economic efficiency. Together, we are developing a high-performing, scalable public cloud service that advances national innovation and better serves local enterprises and consumers.”

Businesses in finance, telecommunications, healthcare, and other industries can meet local compliance requirements while safeguarding sensitive data by using Pico Public Cloud, which guarantees that all data is processed and stored inside national borders. Pico Public Cloud facilitates local currency payments, delivers low-latency, and is supported locally. As Bangladesh advances its digital economy, Pico is able to lower cloud service costs dramatically, increasing access to digital resources in Bangladesh, and assisting in closing the digital divide between urban and rural areas by utilizing a fully open-source stack.

"Pico Public Cloud is a milestone for Bangladesh," said Azad Chowdhury, CEO, Pico Public Cloud. "This collaboration combines Mirantis' scalable and secure infrastructure-as-a-service platform with our operational experience in data centers and nationwide fiber-optic infrastructure. We are using Mirantis to deliver powerful computing resources that guarantee data remains within national borders.”

Serving a population of more than 170 million, Pico Public Cloud brings the power of ultra-low latency infrastructure, achieving response times of just 3 to 4 milliseconds, to organizations and individuals throughout Bangladesh. Strategic partnerships, such as its collaboration with Banglalink (the country’s leading telecom operator) to deliver bCloud services as a cloud reseller, further extend Pico’s mission to make next-generation computing, storage, backup, and cybersecurity accessible at scale.

Built on Mirantis OpenStack for Kubernetes (MOSK), the platform combines the scalability of Kubernetes with the proven virtualization capabilities of OpenStack, enabling telecom-grade multi-tenant infrastructure services. With built-in support for secure networking, software-defined storage, and lifecycle automation, MOSK empowers service providers like Pico Public Cloud to deploy reliable, secure, and cost-effective public cloud services tailored to regional needs.

“This partnership enables the offering of cost-effective, secure cloud solutions to government and corporate users across all industries,” said Moynul H. Siddiqui, chairman of Fiber@Home. “It is powered by Mirantis and hosted within Felicity IDC’s data centers (another affiliated company of Fiber@Home), the only Tier-III certified data center facility in Bangladesh in multiple locations. With high availability, 99.98% uptime offering full redundancy and concurrent maintainability, Pico Public Cloud ensures seamless, low-latency communication while meeting stringent data residency and security requirements.”

Fiber@Home will host an open house on August 9–10, 2025, featuring live demonstrations of the Pico Public Cloud platform and interactive Q&A sessions designed to showcase its capabilities and foster stakeholder engagement.

To learn more about Pico Public Cloud, visit https://picopublic.cloud.

About Fiber@Home

Fiber@Home, along with its affiliated companies, operates as a distinguished conglomerate in Bangladesh, engaging in nationwide initiatives that foster a comprehensive telecommunications ecosystem. Its services span internet bandwidth, data centers, and cloud solutions, all driven by a commitment to leading the digital transformation with exceptional service for stakeholders. As part of its innovative ventures, Pico Public Cloud enhances Fiber@Home’s portfolio, serving as a strategic addition to accelerate digital progress in Bangladesh. For further details, visit: www.fiberathome.net and www.picopublic.cloud.

About Mirantis

Mirantis is the Kubernetes-native AI infrastructure company, enabling organizations to build and operate scalable, secure, and sovereign infrastructure for modern AI, machine learning, and data-intensive applications. By combining open source innovation with deep expertise in Kubernetes orchestration, Mirantis empowers platform engineering teams to deliver composable, production-ready developer platforms across any environment – on-premises, in the cloud, at the edge, or in data centers. As enterprises navigate the growing complexity of AI-driven workloads, Mirantis delivers the automation, GPU orchestration, and policy-driven control needed to cost-effectively manage infrastructure with confidence and agility. Committed to open standards and freedom from lock-in, Mirantis ensures that customers retain full control of their infrastructure strategy.

Mirantis serves many of the world’s leading enterprises, including Adobe, Ericsson, Inmarsat, PayPal, and Societe Generale. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.