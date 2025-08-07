Owlet to Simplify Capital Structure Through Exchange of Series A and Series B Warrants for Common Stock

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Owlet, Inc. (“Owlet” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OWLT), the pioneer of smart infant monitoring, today announced an agreement with a majority of the holders of the Company’s Series A and Series B warrants to exchange their warrants for common stock.

“We’re very pleased to simplify our capital structure through today’s announced warrant exchange,” said Jonathan Harris, Owlet’s President. “The successful exchange of these warrants will be an important milestone that we believe improves the attractiveness of our stock, strengthens our capital structure, and supports the long-term success of the business.”

As a part of the exchange, the Company will issue an aggregate of 5,426,429 shares of common stock in exchange for 7,215,737 Series A warrants and 1,799,021 Series B warrants, which represents approximately 96% of the outstanding Series A warrants and all of the outstanding Series B warrants, respectively. The Series A warrants were initially issued in the Company’s February 2023 financing transaction and would otherwise expire in February 2028; the Series B warrants were initially issued in the Company’s February 2024 financing transaction and would otherwise expire in March 2029. The exchanges are subject to stockholder approval and other customary closing conditions set forth in the definitive agreement. The shares to be issued in the exchange will be subject to a 180-day lockup following the closing of the transaction.

Warrant holders participating in the exchange include Eclipse Ventures LLC, Trilogy Equity Partners, LLC, Kurt Workman, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board, and John Kim, a member of the Board. Warrant holders participating in the transaction and their affiliates, representing approximately 43% voting power of Owlet’s outstanding voting stock, have agreed to vote in favor of the exchange.

William Blair is acting as sole financial adviser, and Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP is serving as legal counsel, to a special committee of Owlet’s board of directors in connection with the exchange. Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as the Company’s legal counsel.

About Owlet, Inc.

Owlet’s digital health infant monitoring platform is transforming the journey of parenting. The Company (NYSE: OWLT), a small-cap healthcare growth equity, offers FDA-authorized medical and consumer pediatric wearables and an integrated HD visual and audio camera that provide real-time data and insights to parents who safeguard health, optimize wellness, and ensure peaceful sleep for their children.

Since 2012, over two million parents worldwide have used Owlet’s platform contributing to one of the largest collections of consumer infant health and sleep data. The Company continues to develop software and digital data solutions to bridge the current healthcare gap between hospital and home and bring new insights to parents and caregivers globally. Owlet believes that every child deserves to live a long, happy, and healthy life. To learn more, visit www.owletcare.com.

