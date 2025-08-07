Aderant Signs Deal to Acquire HerculesAI Legal Technology Assets Accelerating AI Capabilities in Work-to-Cash Solution

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aderant, a leading global provider of business management solutions for law firms, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the legal technology assets from HerculesAI, a pioneer in AI-driven billing compliance and decision intelligence. This strategic move marks a significant leap forward in Aderant’s mission to deliver a fully automated, insight-rich, and agile work-to-cash solution for the legal industry.

By embedding HerculesAI’s advanced machine learning and decision intelligence into Aderant’s solutions—and supercharging MADDI, Aderant’s AI-powered virtual associate—Aderant is unlocking unprecedented levels of automation, insight, and agility for law firms around the globe. This powerful integration doesn’t just streamline workflows; it proactively prevents revenue leakage, boosts realization rates, and redefines compliance as a strategic advantage—all driven by AI that understands the context, intent, and urgency behind every decision.

“This acquisition is a game-changer for our clients,” said Chris Cartrett, President & CEO of Aderant. “By integrating HerculesAI’s advanced compliance engine with our industry-leading work-to-cash platform, we’re not just automating workflows—we’re enabling intelligent automation that drives measurable profitability. Law firms will gain unprecedented precision, speed, and confidence in their operations. Beyond the technology, we’re equally excited to welcome the entire HerculesAI legal technology team to Aderant. AI-centered development is at the core of our strategy, with many successful product releases in recent years. This acquisition will only enhance the AI engineering and data science talent within Aderant. That’s not just a win—it’s a strategic leap forward.”

Alex Babin, founder and CEO of HerculesAI, added, “Aderant is a leading force in legal technology, and each of HerculesAI’s legal products fits naturally into their portfolio. This move strengthens Aderant’s end-to-end work-to-cash offering and further transforms compliance from a bottleneck into a business accelerator. Just as important as product synergy is the cultural alignment between our teams - a shared commitment to solving real problems for customers. That alignment goes beyond technology and sets the foundation for long-term impact.”

Aderant has released nine AI driven products into the market in the past two years. The integration of HerculesAI technology into Aderant’s ecosystem will enable even greater real-time enforcement of outside counsel guidelines (OCGs), internal billing policies, and historical patterns—delivering audit-ready analytics and one-click resolution of billing issues. Combined with Aderant’s AR Automation and Cloud solutions, this creates a seamless, end-to-end work-to-cash experience.

Aderant will be exhibiting at ILTACON 2025, conference of the International Legal Technology Association, on August 11-14 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland (Aderant booth #501 & HerculesAI booth #1209).

For more information on Aderant, visit aderant.com.

About Aderant®

Aderant is dedicated to helping law firms run a better business. As a leading global provider of business management and practice-of-law solutions, the world’s best firms rely on Aderant to keep their businesses moving forward and inspire innovation. At Aderant, the “A” is more than just a letter. It represents how we fulfill our foundational purpose, serving our clients. Aderant operates as a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the S&P 500 and Fortune 1000. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has several other offices across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit Aderant.com, email info@aderant.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About HerculesAI

HerculesAI converts rules-heavy, document-bound workflows into real-time, auditable data flows for the world’s most regulated enterprises. Its AI agents capture data from any source, map it to company or industry standards, and validate every field against business rules—eliminating manual entry, cutting administration time by up to 70 percent, and ensuring continuous compliance. SOC 2 (Type II)-certified, the platform can be deployed in the customer’s cloud or on-premises. Founded in 2014, HerculesAI's headquarters are in Campbell, California, with global offices in Europe, the United Kingdom and Canada. Learn more at hercules.ai.