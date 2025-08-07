Komatsu North America and Pronto launch autonomy solution for quarry-size trucks

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Komatsu, a global leader in mining and construction equipment, and Pronto, the Silicon Valley-based off-road autonomy pioneer, today announced a strategic collaboration to deploy Pronto’s autonomous haulage technologies to quarry operations in the North American market.

The partnership centers on the launch of Komatsu Smart Quarry Autonomous, powered by Pronto, a system that integrates Pronto’s autonomy technologies into quarry-sized haul trucks and ties into Komatsu’s Smart Quarry solutions. This visionary alliance further positions both companies as leaders in transforming the quarry industry through cutting-edge autonomous technologies.

“Partnering with an industry leader like Komatsu is about more than technology, it's about accelerating the future of heavy industry. Previously, the most advanced autonomy was reserved for the largest mines," said Anthony Levandowski, CEO of Pronto. "Today, by combining Komatsu’s trusted hardware and vast support network with Pronto’s scalable, intelligent autonomous platform, we are fundamentally changing the game. We’re enabling a future of enhanced safety and incredible productivity that is now accessible to quarries of all sizes.”

“This collaboration with Pronto accelerates our vision of smart, automated quarry operations,” said Jason Anetsberger, Komatsu’s Senior Director for Customer Solutions. “We have decades of experience with autonomous haulage in large-scale mining. Now we’re bringing that expertise to quarries of all sizes. It’s a solution that helps drive productivity beyond what was previously possible and can support efforts to enhance safety by facilitating the removal of workers from areas of potential hazard.”

The new OEM-agnostic solution will allow quarry operators to retrofit existing Komatsu vehicles or purchase new trucks equipped with Pronto’s self-driving system, enabling 24/7 operation with minimal human intervention. The result is a step-change in operations: promoting safety by removing drivers from the immediate quarry environment, facilitating consistent cycle times with better fuel efficiency and providing data-driven insights via the Smart Quarry platform designed to optimize the overall operation of quarries.

Pronto’s autonomous technologies utilize advanced artificial intelligence and an array of rugged sensors to perceive the environment and navigate haul roads. This streamlined approach is designed to significantly lower the cost and complexity of deploying autonomy for quarries of all sizes. Combined with Komatsu’s Smart Quarry Site fleet management and analytics suite, operators will be equipped with an unprecedented level of insight and real-time control over their operations.

Komatsu Smart Quarry Autonomous, powered by Pronto, will be available to quarry operators through Komatsu’s dealer network.

About Komatsu

Komatsu is a leading global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, utilities, forest machines and industrial machinery. For over a century, the company has been creating value through manufacturing and technology innovation to empower a sustainable future where people, businesses, and our planet thrive together. Front-line industries worldwide use Komatsu’s machines and services to develop modern infrastructure, extract fundamental minerals, maintain forests, and create products that support society. Komatsu’s global service and distributor network supports customer operations to enhance safety and productivity while optimizing performance. For more information, visit www.komatsu.com.

About Pronto

Pronto, founded by a team of Silicon Valley autonomous-vehicle pioneers, offers simple, quick-to-deploy, and cost-effective autonomy solutions. Pronto’s technologies have been successfully implemented at multiple sites around the world – from quarries to large mining operations – driving efficiency and cost improvements while contributing toward customers’ safety goals. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pronto is on a mission to transform heavy industry through practical autonomy that works today. For more information, visit www.pronto.ai.