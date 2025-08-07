Mobile Access Made Easy: Transact + CBORD and ASSA ABLOY Partner to Improve Campus Security and the Student Experience

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transact + CBORD and ASSA ABLOY have partnered to help schools modernize campus security with mobile-enabled wireless access. Together, they’ve supported nearly 100 campuses worldwide in enhancing safety and convenience by transitioning from mechanical locks to more flexible, mobile-first access solutions.

“Together with ASSA ABLOY, we’re making it easier for schools to integrate this technology into the campus ID systems they already rely on—reducing complexity and speeding up adoption." - Rasheed Behrooznia, EVP & General Manager, Transact + CBORD. Share

This collaboration reflects a broader trend: nearly 40% of organizations now actively use mobile credentials for access control—up from 32% in 2022, according to the HID Global 2024 State of Physical Access Control report.

That shift in behavior is reshaping expectations on campus, where students increasingly anticipate technology that blends into daily life.

“ASSA ABLOY has a long, successful history teaming with Transact + CBORD to deliver the modern access experience students want,” said Angelo Faenza, Head of U.S. Commercial Digital Access Solutions, ASSA ABLOY. “Together, we streamline everything from hardware selection to on-site commissioning, ensuring campuses get reliable, future-ready wireless locks from day one. We’re excited to work closely on initiatives ensuring a seamless and positive customer journey at every stage.”

Transact + CBORD and ASSA ABLOY share a commitment to helping schools modernize access with minimal friction for IT teams and greater value for students. That commitment includes ongoing investment in tools and experiences that support a smarter, mobile-first campus—evolving alongside the needs of tomorrow’s students.

“Mobile-credential-driven wireless locks make residence halls more appealing to students while improving security over traditional brass keys,” added Rasheed Behrooznia, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Campus ID and Commerce, Transact + CBORD. “Together with ASSA ABLOY, we’re making it easier for schools to integrate this technology into the campus ID systems they already rely on—reducing complexity and speeding up adoption."

Key Benefits for Schools

For schools navigating evolving expectations and tightening budgets, these benefits offer a practical path to future-ready access control:

Student-first convenience – Mobile credentials let students unlock dorm rooms with a tap--no key rings required.

– Mobile credentials let students unlock dorm rooms with a tap--no key rings required. Stronger security – Lost devices can be quickly deactivated, eliminating the cost and hassle of rekeying locks or issuing new keys.

– Lost devices can be quickly deactivated, eliminating the cost and hassle of rekeying locks or issuing new keys. Seamless deployment – Transact + CBORD and ASSA ABLOY jointly support a network of security integrators and door-hardware specialists for installation, software integration, and service.

– Transact + CBORD and ASSA ABLOY jointly support a network of security integrators and door-hardware specialists for installation, software integration, and service. One integrated team – Experts with decades of experience supporting secure, connected campus environments.

Schools interested in exploring mobile-enabled access control can learn more at transactcampus.com/company/partners/assaabloy.

About Transact Campus

Transact Campus, a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), is a leader in innovative payment, campus ID, and commerce solutions for a connected campus. Transact's highly configurable, mobile-centric campus technology ecosystem simplifies the user experience across the full spectrum of campus life. Transact's offerings include integrated solutions for tuition and other student expense payments, multi-purpose campus IDs, and campus commerce. For more information, visit www.transactcampus.com.

About CBORD

The CBORD Group, Inc. (CBORD), a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), is a leading provider of food and nutrition service management software, integrated security solutions, campus card and cashless systems, and commerce platforms for healthcare, senior living, higher education, and business campuses. With over 10,000 organizations using CBORD solutions globally, CBORD is committed to delivering innovative and comprehensive technology solutions that enhance the daily lives of patients, residents, students, staff, and administrators.

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions. Every day we help people feel safe, secure and experience a more open world. We operate worldwide with 63,000 employees and sales of USD14.2 billion, with leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. Our innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places.