Skyloom Completes Full Delivery of Optical Communication Terminals to York Space Systems

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skyloom Global Corp., a U.S. leader in space-based optical communications technologies, today announced it has completed delivery of 44 flight-ready Optical Communication Terminals (OCTs) to York Space Systems. These OCTs will be integrated onto York satellites to support York’s numerous orders for the Space Development Agency.

With this delivery, Skyloom has now produced and delivered a total of 88 OCTs, all manufactured entirely in the United States. Similar to the first batch of OCTs delivered to York, this second batch was also built at a steady output rate of 1 OCT per day, showcasing Skyloom’s operational maturity. This achievement follows a steep learning curve, resulting in more efficient operations including a significant reduction in labor hours per unit, better sourcing practices and greater yields.

“This achievement reflects the exceptional skills, discipline, and dedication of our manufacturing team,” said Santiago Tempone, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Skyloom. “We also deeply appreciate the commitment of our supply chain partners, whose close collaboration has been essential to maintaining consistent, high-quality product delivery.”

“Strong partners across our supply chain supports York’s ability to deliver on our commitments at speed and scale,” said Dev Rudra, chief supply chain officer at York. “Skyloom has proven to be one of those key partners, and we look forward to continued collaboration as we expand support across multiple SDA missions.”

Tempone continued, “We’re thankful to York Space Systems for their ongoing trust and support—an invaluable part of reaching this pivotal stage. We also extend our sincere appreciation to the leadership of the Space Development Agency. SDA’s visionary approach continues to shape a resilient, scalable U.S. space industrial base. It’s a privilege to contribute to the mission.”

The first batch of 44 OCTs, delivered earlier this year, has already been integrated into York’s satellites, which are scheduled to launch late summer 2025. The second batch is currently scheduled for a late 2025 launch. With the final units delivered, Skyloom is preparing to support York and SDA during the commissioning phase, once the spacecraft reach orbit.

Skyloom remains one of the few American companies manufacturing OCTs at high volume, consistently proving its ability to meet the growing demand from National Security Space and Commercial Space operators seeking ubiquitous, high-speed connectivity, while lessening US dependency on foreign imports.

About Skyloom

Skyloom Global Corp. is a Colorado-based telecommunications innovator focused on developing, deploying, and operating space-based telecommunication infrastructure for global data transport services. Leveraging deep heritage in space optical communications networking technologies, Skyloom enables real- time data transfer, allowing customers and decision makers to utilize perishable information.

To learn more, please visit: www.skyloom.co