Atlassian and Google Cloud Partner to Bring AI-Powered Productivity to Millions of Users Worldwide

TEAM Anywhere/SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced a multi-year partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate cloud transformation and deliver advanced AI capabilities for customers worldwide. The partnership will bring Atlassian’s leading AI-powered teamwork platform and apps such as Jira, Confluence, and Loom to Google Cloud’s AI-optimized infrastructure. It will also fuel deep integrations between Google and Atlassian products, leveraging Gemini models and Vertex AI, to empower customers to build AI agents that boost productivity, increase collaboration, and accelerate innovation.

This partnership marks a major leap forward in Atlassian’s multi-cloud strategy, as it brings its widely used apps—Jira, Confluence, and Loom—to Google Cloud, making it easier for organizations to adopt Atlassian’s teamwork solutions. With Atlassian apps available on the Google Cloud Marketplace for the first time as part of the partnership, customers will be able to use funds already set aside for Google Cloud to quickly and simply purchase Atlassian subscriptions.

“Atlassian’s mission has always been to unleash the potential of every team, and this partnership with Google Cloud marks a major leap forward on that journey,” said Mike Cannon-Brookes, Atlassian’s CEO and co-Founder. “By combining our leading teamwork platform and AI offering Rovo with Google’s AI and cloud infrastructure, we’re empowering customers to build the next generation of intelligent agents with advanced capabilities like complex reasoning, deep thinking, and multimodal inputs. Together, we’re making it easier for organizations everywhere to collaborate, innovate, and scale.”

"Atlassian is making a significant, long-term commitment for customers on Google Cloud, bringing the power of our Gemini models and Google Workspace to customers globally,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. “With its core products like Jira and Confluence running on our trusted infrastructure, we will help enterprises accelerate innovation with agentic AI.”

Building on Google Cloud for resilience and innovation

Atlassian Cloud is purpose-built for the world’s most complex organizations, delivering security, compliance, and extensibility at every layer. Over 300,000 customers, including some of the largest global enterprises, rely on Atlassian Cloud to tackle their biggest challenges.

With Atlassian apps soon to be available on Google Cloud, customers will benefit from a modern, enterprise-grade platform built on Google Cloud’s leading infrastructure, delivering world-class security, privacy, and reliability with services like GKE and Cloud Spanner.

“Our collaboration with Google Cloud signals a new chapter for our customers. Together, we’re paving the way for a world where multi-cloud, AI-driven innovation, and effortless teamwork are the everyday reality for organizations everywhere,” said Rajeev Rajan, CTO at Atlassian. “Our customers have made it clear: adopting the cloud is the future. We’re dedicated to making that transition faster and smoother by delivering an exceptional Atlassian Cloud experience for every customer.”

Enhancing Atlassian Rovo with deeper Gemini integration

Atlassian’s AI offerings, such as Rovo, leverage insights from more than 20 years of teamwork data to deliver personalized search, chat, and agentic workflows, and already have 2.3 million monthly active users, with some reporting they reduce manual work by up to four times.

Through deeper integration between Rovo and Google Cloud’s AI capabilities, including Vertex AI and Gemini models, customers will be able to build Rovo agents and skills with advanced capabilities like complex reasoning, deep thinking, and multimodal inputs (voice, text, image), that unlock workflows such as:

Unifying project updates, requirements, release calendars, code reviews, and documentation across Google Workspace and Atlassian, keeping teams aligned on goals and timelines.

Leveraging insights from Jira, Confluence, Google Docs, and Gmail to create and manage content—like release notes and marketing materials—ensuring communications are consistent and milestone-driven.

Rovo will also support Agent2Agent (A2A) interoperability, allowing Rovo agents to collaborate with other A2A-enabled agents.

Transforming team collaboration across Atlassian and Google Workspace

Joint customers will also benefit from faster, smarter teamwork by seamlessly connecting Google Workspace and Atlassian apps to:

Access the right information, right away: Instantly surface the most relevant context from tools like Gmail, Calendar, and Docs across the Atlassian suite, so teams always have the knowledge they need—wherever their work happens.

Instantly surface the most relevant context from tools like Gmail, Calendar, and Docs across the Atlassian suite, so teams always have the knowledge they need—wherever their work happens. Boost productivity with AI: Use Gemini to query knowledge in Confluence and take action in Jira so people and teams can move from insight to action without delay.

Use Gemini to query knowledge in Confluence and take action in Jira so people and teams can move from insight to action without delay. Accelerate project delivery: Take action in Jira and Confluence directly from within Gmail, Chat, and Docs, enabling truly seamless workflows and empowering teams to effortlessly create and update work items using AI-powered actions

Through the partnership, global enterprises will benefit from advanced AI, scale, and seamless integrations. Together, Google Cloud and Atlassian are committed to empowering customers to innovate and collaborate with confidence as they grow on Atlassian Cloud.

