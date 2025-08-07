Identy.io and My Family ID Partner to Reinvent Identification Process for Children

DOVER, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Identy.io, a leader in biometric identification, and My Family ID, the only Child ID & Senior ID app with in-app fingerprinting and face scanning, are partnering to provide instant digital fingerprinting for children, removing the need for physical records.

According to the FBI and the Center for Missing and Exploited Children, fingerprinting a child is the most important thing a parent or guardian can do to ensure law enforcement can quickly identify a child in an emergency.

Using the My Family ID mobile app, powered by Identy.io, families can easily capture a high-resolution, touchless image of their children’s fingerprints directly from any smartphone. These prints are not only secured and processed on-device, but are also fully compatible and interpretable by Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) and government databases built on traditional scanner-based images, enabling immediate and reliable matching by law enforcement agencies anywhere in the world.

“Prior to the advent of touchless fingerprint scanning, families were limited to pop-up events and take-home paper records that could easily be misplaced if they wanted to ID their child,” said Charles Still, founder of My Family ID. “Identy.io’s touchless technology is an absolute game-changer when it comes to our mission of identifying their missing loved ones and returning them home safely. Parents are able to complete the crucial step of providing identification for their children by simply taking a photo on their mobile device.”

Identy.io’s touchless fingerprint technology uses a standard smartphone camera and LED flash to capture clear, high-quality fingerprint images without physical contact. The native software development kit (SDK), available for Android and iOS, enables easy integration of biometric fingerprint authentication into mobile apps, transforming regular smartphones into secure fingerprint recognition tools.

Identy.io captures all 10 fingerprints with real-time liveness detection through the smartphone camera. The system functions reliably in nearly any lighting condition and processes all data locally on the device—ensuring the app can work without an internet connection.

"Identity verification should be as easy as unlocking a phone. Our technology lets users verify identity anywhere with just a smartphone," said Jesús Aragón, CEO and co-founder of Identy.io. "My Family ID is using this technology to provide families an easier and more efficient way to prepare for and protect their children in the event of an unthinkable emergency."

To learn more about My Family ID, visit https://myfamilyid.org/. To learn more about Identy.io, visit https://www.identy.io/.

About Identy.io

Headquartered in the US with offices in Brazil, Mexico, Spain and India, Identy.io is the global reference in digital identity verification using touchless mobile biometrics. At Identy.io we believe in multi-factor authentication, while advocating the need to replace traditional methods of identity verification using passwords, tokens or OTPs (One Time Passwords), which do not guarantee the user's identity. At Identy.io we work with institutions to secure identity in their business processes by using touchless biometrics from users' mobile devices. Our liveness authentication protection makes biometrics secure and deployable on a large scale. For more information, visit https://identy.io

About My Family ID

My Family ID is the only Child ID & Senior ID app with in-app Fingerprinting & Face Scanning. Get digital IDs for your whole family easily with a one-time app payment — no subscriptions, physical scans, or paper ID kits required.