FPT and ANA Systems Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance Digital Innovation in Aviation

Global IT services provider FPT has entered into a comprehensive strategic alliance with ANA Systems, the IT division of ANA Group — the largest airline group holding company in Japan, to drive innovation and strengthen operational stability within the aviation industry.

Under this partnership, the two companies will establish a joint operational framework to drive the continuous improvement and stability of the IT infrastructure within the ANA Group. The operational framework will serve as a foundation for more efficient management and delivery of IT services across the ANA Group and its affiliates, including All Nippon Airways — Japan's largest and 5-Star airline for 12 consecutive years.

By leveraging the close cultural and economic ties between Japan and Vietnam, FPT and ANA Systems will promote cross-border talent exchange and cultivate digital career pathways through collaborative training and career development initiatives. This initiative reflects both companies' long-standing commitment to nurturing the next generation of global technology talent.

“With our extensive experience supporting global airlines, a workforce of AI-augmented software engineers, and partnerships with leading AI players, FPT sees immense potential for collaboration with ANA Systems to enhance operational efficiency and pioneer innovative solutions in the aviation sector. This partnership also harnesses the long-standing ties between Japan and Vietnam, creating a collaborative ecosystem where technology, talent, and cultural exchange can drive shared growth and innovation,” Mdm Chu Thi Thanh Ha, FPT Software Chairwoman, FPT Corporation.

“We have been collaborating with FPT since 2021, building a partnership to accelerate digital transformation (DX), including securing human resources and developing new technologies. Currently, with the aim of further strengthening our collaborative relationship, we are establishing a laboratory structure, conducting joint activities to develop new projects, and promoting a human resources development program. We expect this to significantly contribute to the growth of our businesses and the acceleration of friendly relations between our two countries,” said Masashi Ohya, President and Representative Director of ANA Systems.

With nearly two decades of presence in Japan, FPT has become one of the largest foreign-invested technology companies in the region, boasting a workforce of 4,500 employees across 17 offices and innovation hubs, and a dedicated team of over 15,000 experts working offshore, serving 450 customers worldwide. In 2024, FPT recorded over 500 million USD in Japan. Leveraging this momentum, the company targets to achieve a revenue of 1 billion USD by 2027 and rank among Japan’s top 15 IT firms.

The partnership signing ceremony took place during "Danang - 20 Years of Innovation," a hallmark technology event hosted by FPT. This event brought together over 400 delegates from across the globe, featuring leaders and experts from Microsoft, IDC, SAP, and other industry giants. Discussions centered on the transformative power of AI and Vietnam’s rise as a global innovation hub.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam and operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. Committed to elevating Vietnam’s position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises, the Corporation focuses on three critical transformations: Digital Transformation, Intelligence Transformation, and Green Transformation. In 2024, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.47 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses. For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/.

About ANA Systems

Website: https://www.anasystems.co.jp/

As an "IT specialist group" with expertise in the airline industry, ANA Systems provides a wide range of high-quality services. These include system planning and development centered on the airline business, deployment of airport facilities and infrastructure, system operation support, and initiatives for regional development and DX promotion by ANA Group companies. We provide a wide range of high-quality total services.