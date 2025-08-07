Lido Advisors Completes Strategic Investment from HPS to Support Continued Growth

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lido Advisors (“Lido”), a leading wealth advisory firm with over $30 billion in regulatory assets under management, today announced the closing of its strategic investment from funds managed by HPS Investment Partners (“HPS”). HPS joins Lido’s existing investors Charlesbank Capital Partners (“Charlesbank”) and Constellation Wealth Capital (“CWC”), along with Lido’s more than 160 employee-owners, to support the firm’s continued growth and client-first mission.

“Today marks a milestone moment for Lido, our team, and our clients,” said Jason Ozur, Chief Executive Officer of Lido. “I’m incredibly proud of the growth we’ve achieved while staying true to our client-first values, and I am excited to embark on the next phase of Lido’s journey with the additional support of HPS. Lido is extremely well positioned to continue our momentum and to further enhance the personalized, family office-style experience we provide our clients.”

Ardea Partners LP served as lead financial advisor, and William Blair & Company LLC served as financial advisor to Lido. Houlihan Lokey and Piper Sandler & Co. also provided financial advice. Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to Lido and Charlesbank. Herrick, Feinstein LLP and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP also provided legal advice. Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel to CWC. Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel to HPS.

About Lido Advisors

Lido Advisors is a nationally recognized wealth advisory firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with $33.5 billion in regulatory assets under management as of June 30, 2025, and 40 offices across the United States. The firm embraces an active approach to asset management focused on risk mitigation and access to alternative, core, and tactical investment strategies. Lido provides a family office experience to its clients with a deep commitment to personalized, comprehensive wealth planning and access to affiliated professionals providing estate and tax planning, and legacy solutions. Lido is focused on creating an innovative, high-touch client experience and becoming its clients’ financial life partner. For more information, visit lidoadvisors.com.

About HPS Investment Partners

HPS Investment Partners, LLC is a leading global, credit-focused alternative investment firm that seeks to provide creative capital solutions and generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for our clients. We manage various strategies across the capital structure, including privately negotiated senior debt; privately negotiated junior capital solutions in debt, preferred and equity formats; liquid credit including syndicated leveraged loans, collateralized loan obligations and high yield bonds; asset-based finance and real estate. The scale and breadth of our platform offers the flexibility to invest in companies large and small, through standard or customized solutions. At our core, we share a common thread of intellectual rigor and discipline that enables us to create value for our clients, who have entrusted us with approximately $157 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2025. For more information, visit hpspartners.com.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Founded in 1998, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a leading middle-market private investment firm with approximately $20 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2025. Drawing on nearly three decades of experience and sector insights, the firm takes a thematic approach to investing across its target sectors: business and consumer services, healthcare, industrial and technology. Charlesbank partners with talented management teams to help businesses unlock value and accelerate growth, with a focus on long-term value creation. The firm provides flexible capital through complementary strategies spanning management-led buyouts, opportunistic credit and technology investments. Charlesbank has offices in Boston and New York. For more information, visit charlesbank.com or follow Charlesbank on LinkedIn.

About Constellation Wealth Capital

Constellation Wealth Capital (CWC) is an alternative asset management platform dedicated to the wealth management sector. CWC provides flexible, long-term capital solutions and strategic advisory support to scaled wealth management platforms, leveraging deep industry expertise and an extensive network of relationships to help partner firms accelerate growth and create long-term value. For more information, visit constellationwealthcapital.com.