Arria NLG and Resolute Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance AI Across Government and Commercial Sectors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arria NLG, a global leader in Natural Language Generative AI and Agentic AI, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Resolute, a distinguished advisory firm specializing in dual-use technologies, defense innovation, and commercial strategy.

For over a decade, Arria has architected, developed and deployed an advanced AI system to many Fortune 500 companies and governmental organizations including the US Department of Defense. Arria holds 45 patents in its IP portfolio providing unique and powerful AI technology.

Resolute and Arria have jointly identified a gap that Arria addresses in the merging of AI technologies. This is predominately for use cases where accuracy, control, security and compliance are of the highest standards. Some examples of this need are organizations who seek efficiency in automation while adhering to AI-governance standards. This partnership addresses growing market demand for both the government and commercial sectors.

“Partnering with Resolute accelerates our mission to bring intelligent, domain-aware analytics to critical sectors,” said Sharon Daniels, CEO of Arria NLG. “Their leadership in national security and commercial markets, combined with Arria’s proven AI orchestration and narrative intelligence, positions us to drive innovation where precision, scale and interpretability matter most.”

As part of the partnership, Mark “Turk” Powell—a seasoned expert in defense, commercial innovation, and capital strategy—will serve as Strategic Executive Advisor to Arria, providing strategic oversight and deep domain expertise across federal and enterprise programs. Powell brings extensive leadership in dual-use innovation and has advised on numerous large-scale commercial growth initiatives.

Resolute’s leadership includes Dionel Aviles, former Under Secretary of the Navy and senior defense industry executive, and Pete Peterson, a veteran in defense-focused innovation and investment. Their combined insight and national security experience will support the adoption of Agentic AI across mission-critical use cases.

“Arria is setting the standard by delivering secure technology that is both efficient and cost effective,” said Powell.

Together, Arria and Resolute shape the next generation of enterprise and government outcomes where real-time, high-stakes decisions demand both speed and clarity and trust. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to operationalizing AI for secure, scalable and mission-aligned outcomes—turning data into strategic advantage through intelligent automation.

About Arria

Arria serves Fortune 500 clients and government agencies worldwide with “knowledge-based” Agents used to autonomously deliver data-driven reporting, monitoring and alerts.

The Arria platform is purpose-built to orchestrate narrative generation with accuracy and full control—addressing the automation requirements for financial, compliance, audit, regulatory and critical business decision-making where rules and AI-governance are paramount. Arria delivers no-code, configurable Agents and specialized custom Agents each of which ensures the integrity of client narratives.

Arria can be deployed in the cloud or on premises, either dynamically within a dashboard or via process automation.

www.arria.com

About Resolute

Resolute is an elite advisory group helping organizations navigate the intersection of national security, emerging technology and commercial strategy. With decades of experience in defense, intelligence and capital markets, Resolute delivers tailored insight and results-driven execution.

www.resoluteteam.us