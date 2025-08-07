Aramark Student Nutrition Partners with Okaloosa County School District to Transform the Student Dining Experience

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aramark Student Nutrition announced today a new partnership with the Okaloosa County School District in Florida, serving more than 27,300 public school students across the county. The new collaboration will introduce a farm-to-school program, student feedback and engagement initiatives, and career opportunities for local residents.

“The pathway to a successful hospitality program can be found in the trusting relationships we build with the community, celebrating local culture, prioritizing student engagement, and delivering nutritious meals every day,” said Barbara Flanagan, President and CEO of Aramark Student Nutrition. “We know that intentional listening, paired with meaningful data-driven programming, will power the potential of students within and beyond the classroom.”

The Okaloosa County School District selected Aramark for its forward-thinking approach to elevating the total student experience. Through this partnership, dining concepts tailored to each school level will be introduced, including Rally Café for high schools and Cool Caf for elementary schools, showcasing colorful, “kid-friendly” meals.

“We are excited to partner with Aramark Student Nutrition to reimagine the student dining experience across Okaloosa County,” said Assistant Superintendent Grant Myer. “This partnership goes far beyond the cafeteria. It’s about creating a culture of wellness, introducing students to fresh, locally sourced foods, and listening to their voices in shaping what’s on their plate. From innovative dining concepts to career opportunities for area residents, this collaboration aligns with our commitment to support the whole child academically, socially, and nutritionally.”

The District is also welcoming a local chef, Michael Stanley, who has deep roots in the community and experience managing a popular local food truck, Stanley’s Street Treats, serving gourmet sandwiches and desserts. Chef Stanley will play a pivotal role in training food service staff, ensuring consistency in food quality and hospitality across all schools. His culinary expertise will also help bring in local flavors and fresh ingredients.

To further enhance the program, Okaloosa will feature:

A farm to school initiative featuring Discovery Day—a hands-on program that introduces students to fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, prepared and presented by the chef and food service team, and celebrating local agriculture, healthy habits, and the power of listening to student voices.

A Student Experience Ambassador dedicated to leading marketing and communications efforts, amplifying student voices, and fostering a sense of pride and ownership among students and families.

A robust survey platform to capture regular feedback from students, principals, and staff, enabling a data-driven approach to continuously improve the program. This feedback will help Aramark Student Nutrition tailor its culinary program to the unique preferences of Okaloosa County students, while ensuring alignment with USDA guidelines.

Okaloosa County investment through expanded hiring, competitive wage increases, and annual recognition events that celebrate their contributions.

About Aramark Student Nutrition

Aramark Student Nutrition is at the forefront of powering student potential through exceptional food services in K-12 schools and school districts. With more than 60 years of industry experience and serving over 270 million meals annually to 1.5 million students nationwide, Student Nutrition fosters brighter futures through creative, diverse, and nutrition packed menus featuring fresh, local ingredients. Connect with Student Nutrition on LinkedIn to learn more.

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 16 countries around the world with food and facilities management. Because of our hospitality culture, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and the planet. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

About Okaloosa County School District

The Okaloosa County School District is a High Achieving A+ School District Nationally recognized for Academics. Our Mission is to place students on a pathway to success by providing high-quality instruction, a wide array of marketable experiences, and unparalleled extracurricular opportunities while developing relationships that meet both their academic and emotional needs. Our vision is to prepare our students for success within and beyond the classroom, whether that be college, the military, or the workforce.