Corebridge Financial Partners with Market Synergy Group to Launch Power Select AICO Index Annuity

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corebridge Financial today announced the launch of Power Select AICOSM, a new index annuity that expands the strong partnership between Corebridge and Market Synergy Group (MSG), one of the nation’s largest networks of independent marketing organizations. Power Select AICO is designed to provide enhanced growth potential with an Additional Interest Credit Overlay (AICO) feature that no other index annuity offers in today’s market.

“We are excited to build on our long-standing partnership with Market Synergy Group and introduce a next generation index annuity designed to strengthen growth and accumulation with no downside market risk,” said Bryan Pinsky, President of Individual Retirement and Life Insurance at Corebridge Financial. “Through its unique interest credit overlay, Power Select AICO can step up earnings by a multiple of 200%, providing important opportunities for growth and diversification, specifically during times of low market returns when other investments in a portfolio may be challenged.”

Power Select AICO is the newest addition to The Power Series of Index Annuities®, the Corebridge family of index annuities, and is available exclusively through MSG. The new index annuity offers growth potential through index interest accounts linked to the performance of the S&P 500®, Nasdaq-100® or a select offering of multi-asset, risk-managed indices, as well as guaranteed growth through a fixed interest account. What makes Power Select AICO truly different from other index annuities is the interest credit overlay, which uses a 200% multiplier to potentially double total interest earned from these accounts over 5 years, subject to a maximum amount.

“Power Select AICO offers the benefits of a traditional index annuity, plus the enhanced growth potential of the overlay credit to help consumers accumulate more assets for retirement,” said Lance Sparks, President, Market Synergy Group. “Power Select AICO provides compelling benefits regardless of the market environment – in down markets the new index annuity offers 100% protection against loss, in weak markets the overlay credit can automatically boost earnings by up to 200%, and in strong markets assets can increase with a percentage of the index gains.”

Power Select AICO is issued by American General Life Insurance Company (AGL), a subsidiary of Corebridge Financial, Inc. Guarantees are backed by the claims-paying ability of AGL.

Power Select AICO is subject to an annual fee of 0.80%. The fee is calculated as a percentage of the premium in the first year and as a percentage of the contract’s prior anniversary value in years 2-5. The fee can reduce the contract value in down markets; however, if an overlay credit is applied at the end of the 5-year withdrawal charge period, it will partially or fully offset those fees. The only times fees are not covered is if the contract value exceeds the maximum overlay amount (30% of net premiums), in which case, consumers will benefit from market performance, not the overlay credit. The overlay feature and fee terminate on the 5th contract anniversary. The 0.80% fee, 200% multiplier rate and 30% maximum overlay percentage are guaranteed and will not change once a contract is issued; however, AGL could make changes in the future for newly issued contracts. See the Owner Acknowledgment and Disclosure Statement for more information.

Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against market loss.

Index annuities are not a direct investment in the stock market. They are long-term insurance products with guarantees backed by the claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company. They provide the potential for interest to be credited based in part on the performance of the specified index, without the risk of loss of premium due to market downturns or fluctuations. Index annuities may not be appropriate for all individuals.

Withdrawals may be subject to federal and/or state income taxes. An additional 10% federal tax may apply if individuals make withdrawals or surrender their annuity before age 59½. Individuals should consult their tax advisor regarding their specific situation.

This material is general in nature, was developed for educational use only, and is not intended to provide financial, legal, fiduciary, accounting or tax advice, nor is it intended to make any recommendations. Applicable laws and regulations are complex and subject to change. Please consult with your financial professional regarding your situation. For legal, accounting or tax advice, consult the appropriate professional.

All contract and benefit guarantees, including any fixed account crediting rates or annuity rates, are backed by the claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company. They are not obligations of or backed by the distributor, insurance agency or any affiliates of those entities and none make any representations or guarantees regarding the claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company.

Nasdaq® and Nasdaq-100® are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by American General Life Insurance Company. Power Select AICO (the "Product") has not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product is not issued, endorsed, sold or promoted by the Corporations. The Corporations make no warranties and bear no liability with respect to the Product.

The S&P 500® Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“SPDJI”), and has been licensed for use by American General Life Insurance Company (“AGL”) and affiliates. Standard & Poor’s®, S&P® and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by AGL and affiliates. AGL and affiliates’ products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, or their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of purchasing such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P 500® Index.

The Power Select AICO Index Annuity is issued by American General Life Insurance Company (AGL), Houston, Texas. Contract numbers: AG-801 (2/25) and ICC25-AG-801 (2/25). AGL is a member company of Corebridge Financial, Inc. The underwriting risks, financial and contractual obligations and support functions associated with the annuities issued by AGL are its responsibility. AGL does not solicit, issue or deliver policies or contracts in the state of New York. Annuities and riders may vary by state and are not available in all states. This material is not intended for use in the state of New York.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) makes it possible for more people to take action in their financial lives. With more than $415 billion in assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2025, Corebridge Financial is one of the largest providers of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. We proudly partner with financial professionals and institutions to help individuals plan, save for and achieve secure financial futures. For more information, visit corebridgefinancial.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.