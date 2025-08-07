Realbotix Collaborates with Radium to Power Real-Time AI Companions On Serverless Infrastructure

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) (“Realbotix” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-powered humanoid robotics, is collaborating with Radium to scale its emotionally intelligent AI applications using Radium’s serverless inference platform to deliver lightning-fast conversations for its next-generation robotic companions.

As AI companions become more integrated into everyday technology, emotional responsiveness is emerging as a key factor in user engagement and long-term adoption. Real-time, empathetic interactions are not just a user feature, they are a market advantage, and Radium’s infrastructure makes that scale possible.

The deployment addresses a critical challenge in consumer robotics: delivering realistic conversations that don't break the illusion of interaction with artificial delays. RadiumDeploy's GPU auto-scaling ensures consistent performance even during traffic spikes.

"Real-time dialogue pushes infrastructure to its limits," said Adam Hendin, CEO of Radium. "Our platform keeps that complexity invisible so Realbotix can focus on the user experience."

While Realbotix trained its language and vision models using Radium’s platform, those models now live entirely on Radium’s cloud for production inference, freeing the Realbotix team to focus on crafting richer AI personalities rather than managing infrastructure and inference engines.

“Radium gives us the speed, reliability, and simplicity we need to serve conversational AI at scale,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "Radium lets our engineers focus on creating compelling personalities rather than optimizing deployments."

This collaboration reflects the growing demand for infrastructure that can support real-time, consumer-scale AI applications. Companies like Realbotix are bringing generative AI into interactive, user-facing products, creating an urgent need for inference platforms that offer low latency, high concurrency, and operational simplicity.

Radium provides developers with simple API endpoints for model deployment, delivering predictable performance, automatic elasticity, and cost-efficient scaling; essential capabilities for applications where user experience depends on immediate responsiveness.

About Realbotix

Realbotix designs and manufactures AI-powered humanoid robots that improve human experiences through connection, companionship and intelligent interaction.

Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix specializes in realistic, customizable robots built for entertainment, customer service, and personal well-being. Our patented AI and robotics technologies enable lifelike expression, motion, and social engagement, making us a category leader in the rapidly evolving field of human-centric robotics.

About Radium

Radium's platform provides the complete infrastructure stack for building, deploying, and serving AI models at scale. Its proprietary technology offers a significant reduction in training time and delivers class-leading inference performance in the AI cloud market. The platform is easy to use, with foundational technology that accelerates training processes while maintaining exceptional performance standards.

