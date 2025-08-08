Capital City Fruit Adds Industry-Leading Traceability for Every Product

DES MOINES, Iowa & SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capital City Fruit, a leading grower, shipper, repacker, and supply chain manager for fresh fruits and vegetables, has selected the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® to power its food traceability program. This strategic move sets into motion traceability data intake from Capital City Fruit suppliers, and will add traceability data sharing for the company’s retail customers.

“As a distributor, we have two important responsibilities related to traceability: taking in accurate data from our suppliers and sharing the data out to our valued customers...Our partnership with ReposiTrak makes it easy to do both..." Share

“As a distributor, we have two important responsibilities related to traceability: taking in accurate data from our suppliers and sharing the data out to our valued customers,” said Food & Occupational Safety Specialist James Barth of Capital City Fruit. “Our partnership with ReposiTrak makes it easy to do both while also helping us to meet the requirements of FSMA 204.”

For over 75 years, Capital City Fruit has been a trusted source of fresh, consistent fruits and vegetables, with a strong focus on food safety and regulatory compliance. Today, the company supplies fresh produce and food boxes, as well as cross-docking and logistics services. Its customers include retail grocers, convenience stores, foodservice operators, and food manufacturers – and it also reaches consumers directly through gift basket delivery and workplace wellness subscriptions.

“Traceability recordkeeping is new, it’s time-consuming, and data integrity is at issue,” said ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. “More than 40% of the tens of thousands of traceability data files we’ve received have contained some type of error. For that reason, we put every file through an error detection process upfront and our team works directly with suppliers to make corrections. All this happens before the data reaches Capital City Fruit and its customers.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network is the largest and fastest-growing food traceability network in the industry. It is designed to simplify food traceability by enabling food suppliers and manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers, retailers and foodservice operators to seamlessly exchange traceability data without the need for new hardware, software or ongoing manual effort.

Through this partnership, Capital City Fruit will gain the ability to collect, store, share and retrieve traceability records for thousands of products — improving visibility from source to shelf. Importantly, ReposiTrak puts all food traceability data through a rigorous, 500+ point error detection process and works with suppliers to make corrections so that the data is as complete and accurate as possible before it reaches Capital City Fruit and is passed along to its valued customers.

By joining the ReposiTrak Traceability Network, Capital City Fruit will be able to:

Seamlessly ingest Key Data Elements from its diverse base of produce suppliers

Provide required traceability data to downstream customers with ease

Ensure continuous FSMA 204 compliance across the supply chain

Minimize operational disruption with a scalable, cost-effective solution

For more information about Capital City Fruit, visit capitalcityfruit.com. To learn more about the ReposiTrak Traceability Network, visit repositrak.com.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK) provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite consisting of three product families: food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions. ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit repositrak.com.