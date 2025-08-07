AIS Healthcare Awarded a Group Purchasing Agreement for 503A Intrathecal Compounded Medications with Premier, Inc.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AIS Healthcare has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for 503A intrathecal compounded medications with Premier, Inc., effective July 1, 2025. The new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for sterile, patient-specific intrathecal pain pump medications.

In addition, to assist with compliance policies, this agreement with Premier will provide member hospitals with site audit evaluations as well as ongoing quality reporting.

“Partnering with Premier allows us to bring our high‑quality, patient‑specific medications and services to more patients and providers across the country. By combining Premier’s expansive network with our expertise in delivering safe, reliable, and longer‑dated compounded medications, we can help meet the growing 503A outsourcing needs for Premier’s member organizations with confidence and consistency. Together, we are delivering the best possible care to patients,” said Simon Castellanos, CEO of AIS Healthcare.

Premier, Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement company, bringing more than 4,400 US hospitals and health systems and approximately 250,000 other providers and organizations together to transform health care. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About AIS Healthcare

AIS Healthcare is a 503A pharmacy that compounds intrathecal medications for Targeted Drug Delivery (TDD). As the leading provider of TDD, AIS Healthcare is committed to providing industry leading intrathecal medications and the highest quality care.

At the center of our TDD operation are our 2 state-of-the-art 503A specialty compounding pharmacies, which prepare and ship more than 145,000 patient-specific prescriptions annually.

At both facilities, we go beyond industry and state standards to produce medications of the highest quality. We use a proven, proprietary process that combines aseptic processing with terminal sterilization on patient-specific prescriptions to achieve higher sterility assurance and extended Beyond-Use Dates (BUD).

To learn more about AIS Healthcare, please contact Chad Jeske at cjeske@aiscaregroup.com or visit our website at https://www.aiscaregroup.com.