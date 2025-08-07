-

AIS Healthcare Awarded a Group Purchasing Agreement for 503A Intrathecal Compounded Medications with Premier, Inc.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AIS Healthcare has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for 503A intrathecal compounded medications with Premier, Inc., effective July 1, 2025. The new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for sterile, patient-specific intrathecal pain pump medications.

In addition, to assist with compliance policies, this agreement with Premier will provide member hospitals with site audit evaluations as well as ongoing quality reporting.

“Partnering with Premier allows us to bring our high‑quality, patient‑specific medications and services to more patients and providers across the country. By combining Premier’s expansive network with our expertise in delivering safe, reliable, and longer‑dated compounded medications, we can help meet the growing 503A outsourcing needs for Premier’s member organizations with confidence and consistency. Together, we are delivering the best possible care to patients,” said Simon Castellanos, CEO of AIS Healthcare.

Premier, Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement company, bringing more than 4,400 US hospitals and health systems and approximately 250,000 other providers and organizations together to transform health care. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About AIS Healthcare

AIS Healthcare is a 503A pharmacy that compounds intrathecal medications for Targeted Drug Delivery (TDD). As the leading provider of TDD, AIS Healthcare is committed to providing industry leading intrathecal medications and the highest quality care.

At the center of our TDD operation are our 2 state-of-the-art 503A specialty compounding pharmacies, which prepare and ship more than 145,000 patient-specific prescriptions annually.

At both facilities, we go beyond industry and state standards to produce medications of the highest quality. We use a proven, proprietary process that combines aseptic processing with terminal sterilization on patient-specific prescriptions to achieve higher sterility assurance and extended Beyond-Use Dates (BUD).

To learn more about AIS Healthcare, please contact Chad Jeske at cjeske@aiscaregroup.com or visit our website at https://www.aiscaregroup.com.

Contacts

Simon Castellanos
877.443.4006

Industry:

AIS Healthcare

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Simon Castellanos
877.443.4006

More News From AIS Healthcare

AIS Healthcare Recognized with URAC Leader in Performance Measurement Award

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AIS Healthcare, the leading provider of targeted drug delivery (TDD) and infusion care solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named a 2024 Pioneer in URAC’s Leaders in Performance Measurement (LPM) recognition program. This is the second year in a row that AIS Healthcare has been recognized as a Pioneer by URAC for promoting trust in the quality of care delivered through performance measurement activities. To be recognized with the Pioneer in Performance Measu...

Advanced Infusion Care (AIC) now offers GC Biopharma’s ALYGLO™ [Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human-stwk) 10% liquid]

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AIC, a division of AIS Healthcare, now offers ALYGLO™, manufactured by GC Biopharma, for the treatment of patients with primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI) in adults. This includes, but is not limited to, the humoral immune defect in congenital agammaglobulinemia, common variable immunodeficiency (CVID), X-linked agammaglobulinemia, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome, and severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID). The nationally accredited home infusion teams at AIC collaborate c...

AIS Healthcare Supports Physicians and Patients Impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In response to recent hurricanes that devastated many communities across the Southeastern United States, AIS Healthcare, a leading provider of targeted drug delivery (TDD) and infusion care solutions, is providing additional support to physicians and patients to ensure continuity of care and access to life-saving medication. The destruction of critical infrastructure and extended power outages have created acute challenges for patients who rely on timely delivery and su...
Back to Newsroom