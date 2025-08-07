Trilliant Health Announces Strategic Collaboration with a Major Academic Medical Center to Enhance Data-Driven Growth and Community Engagement

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trilliant Health has entered into a strategic collaboration with Duke Health to support precise, data-informed decision making that reflects the realities and needs of the increasing number of communities the health system serves.

Through this partnership, Trilliant will provide its market-leading analytics platform to inform enterprise strategies in growth planning, network design and patient access. The collaboration is grounded in a shared commitment to strategic investments being aligned with patient behaviors, preferences and access improvements.

“Our ability to plan effectively for strategic growth is dependent upon understanding the communities we serve,” said Morgan Jones, Chief Strategy Officer, Duke Health. “Applying predictive analytics allows us to understand real patterns of care, behavior and community need.”

A Platform for Precision Strategy

Trilliant Health brings a robust suite of analytics tools, including:

Predictive analytics to support facility and service planning tailored to local demand

to support facility and service planning tailored to local demand Psychographic segmentation that captures how different communities prefer to engage with care, across life stages

that captures how different communities prefer to engage with care, across life stages Network integrity analysis to strengthen referral retention and loyalty to Duke’s care ecosystem

Meeting Communities Where They Are

The benefits of the partnership include identifying underserved areas and improving access through expanded service delivery. It will also inform the consumer outreach and marketing efforts to ensure powerful connections with patients.

“By integrating data science and behavioral insight into strategic planning, health systems can better position themselves to meet the evolving expectations of healthcare consumers,” said Hal Andrews, President and CEO of Trilliant Health.

Laying the Foundation for Scalable, Patient-Centered Growth

This collaboration also aims to increase access, optimize capital deployment and increase patient satisfaction and loyalty. As the healthcare landscape continues to shift toward outpatient and non-traditional settings, the partnership will provide a foundation for scalable, evidence-based growth.

About Trilliant Health

Trilliant Health combines healthcare industry expertise, market research and predictive analytics to form Evidence-Based Strategy for Healthcare™. Trilliant Health's proprietary analytics platform produces a comprehensive understanding of local market dynamics providing exponentially better data insights to maximize returns from growth strategies.