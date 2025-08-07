Redwire Announces Prototype Phase Award for U.S. Army Long Range Reconnaissance (LRR) Program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a global leader in space and defense technology solutions, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Edge Autonomy, has been awarded a prototype phase agreement by the U.S. Army to develop and deliver its Stalker uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) for the Long Range Reconnaissance (LRR) program.

Under the terms of this contract, Edge Autonomy will deliver Stalker UAS equipped with advanced sensors, secure communications, autonomous mobility features, and modular payload configurations tailored to meet mission-specific requirements. These Stalker UAS are designed to enable extended surveillance and intelligence gathering operations in contested environments and will be evaluated by the Army during hands-on flight operations in the coming months.

“Redwire is proud to develop these systems to significantly bolster the U.S. Army’s ability to detect, identify, and track threats across a wide range of operational theaters,” said Peter Cannito, Chairman and CEO of Redwire. “Redwire understands the criticality of the LRR program, and we are committed to supporting the U.S. Army’s evolving mission needs.”

Designed with a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), the Edge Autonomy Stalker and associated components will support Army units with real-time situational awareness, extended operational reach, and improved survivability in austere and remote locations.

“Our ability to address mission needs in the field allows for reliable data that guides real-time decision making,” said Steve Adlich, President of Edge Autonomy. “Our products provide soldiers with the situational awareness they need, reduces the logistics burden on the UAS operator, and delivers actionable data to brigade level personnel.”

Edge Autonomy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Redwire, specializes in delivering innovative autonomous systems, advanced optics, and resilient energy solutions that are being used by the DoD, U.S. Federal Civilian Agencies, and allied governments. With nearly three decades of technology heritage and manufacturing expertise, Edge Autonomy’s experienced team delivers proven solutions based on real-world mission needs.

