CAIS Partners with Solactive to Launch First-of-Its-Kind Private Credit BDC Index

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform for financial advisors, today announced the launch of the Solactive CAIS Private Credit BDC Index (“CAISCRED” or “the Index”). CAISCRED, which is available through CAIS’ registered investment advisor, CAIS Advisors LLC (“CAIS Advisors”), in partnership with Solactive, a global leading index provider, is a first-of-its-kind index designed to provide a transparent, rules-based benchmark for private credit exposure via the universe of perpetual non-traded BDCs.

The launch of CAISCRED marks the beginning of a broader Index Series, which seeks to deliver standardized, transparent benchmarks for private market allocations. As the first index in the series, advisors can use CAISCRED to benchmark private credit BDC performance, and ongoing monitoring of private credit exposure through the universe of perpetual non-traded BDCs.

“Advisor demand for registered products continues to grow, but until now, advisors have often relied on fragmented benchmarking and data analytics when analyzing private market allocations,” said Neil Blundell, Chief Investment Officer at CAIS Advisors. “We partnered with Solactive, a leading index provider and recognized innovator, because of our shared vision for solving this gap in the market. This index series seeks to deliver transparent, reliable benchmarks that allow advisors to better evaluate, track, and compare private market allocations.”

CAISCRED is independently calculated by Solactive applying a rules-based index calculation methodology. The Index is rebalanced quarterly to measure the net performance of 40 perpetual non-traded BDCs, representing $130 billion in private credit net assets and 8,000+ underlying loans.

“CAISCRED sets a new standard for how private credit exposure is measured,” said Steffen Scheuble, CEO of Solactive. “By combining Solactive’s experience in index construction with CAIS Advisors’ deep understanding of private markets, we’re delivering a benchmark that advisors can fully utilize. This is just the first step in a broader series of indices designed to bring greater transparency and precision to private market investing.”

“We’re proud to be included in this private credit index designed to give independent advisors the same kind of transparent, consistent benchmarks they’ve long relied on in public markets,” said Sean Connor, CEO & President of Global Private Wealth at Blue Owl. “This is a meaningful step forward for the entire wealth management community.”

CAIS Advisors will be participating at the 2025 CAIS Alternative Investment Summit, the marquee gathering of independent advisors and alts managers in Beverly Hills October 13-16, 2025. For more information on CAIS events and to learn how to register to attend, please visit www.caisgroup.com/events.

About CAIS

CAIS is the leading alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors. The CAIS platform powers the pre-trade, trade, and post-trade lifecycle of alternative investments providing financial advisors and alternative asset managers with a single operating system for scale and efficiency.

CAIS serves over 2,000 wealth management firms that support more than 50,000 financial advisors who oversee approximately $6.5 trillion in end-client assets. Founded in 2009, CAIS is headquartered in New York City with offices in London; Austin, Texas; and Red Bank, New Jersey.

CAIS continues to be recognized for its innovation and leadership including awards for Alternative Investment Firm of the Year by Wealth Solutions Report, WealthTech100 List by Fintech Global, Great Places to Work by Fortune, Best RIA Platform by SPi, Best Alternative Investments Solution by Finovate, and many others.

For more information about CAIS, please visit www.caisgroup.com.

Securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.

About CAIS Advisors

CAIS Advisors LLC (“CAIS Advisors”) is an SEC-registered investment adviser that manages, or is anticipated to manage, a suite of private and registered alternative investment funds spanning various objectives and asset classes, including private equity, private credit, and real estate. CAIS Advisors also provides non-discretionary advisory services to institutional asset managers in developing alternative investment model portfolios

For more information about CAIS Advisors, please visit www.caisgroup.com.

Form ADV

About Solactive

Solactive is a leading provider of indexing, benchmarking, and calculation solutions for the global investment and trading community. With over 30,000 indices calculated daily, Solactive offers a full suite of standard and custom index solutions, spanning all major asset classes pairing relentless innovation with a clear customer focus. As at January 2024, Solactive served approximately 500 clients across the world, with approximately US$300 billion invested in products linked to our indices. Solactive is registered with ESMA as a benchmark administrator and is supervised by the BaFin.