Doximity Acquires Pathway, a Leader in AI Clinical Reference

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, today announced that it has acquired Pathway Medical Inc., a Montreal-based startup specializing in medical AI and evidence-based clinical reference.

Physicians make up half of Pathway’s team. Over the past seven years, they’ve assembled one of the largest structured datasets in medicine—purpose-built for AI—spanning nearly every guideline, drug, and landmark trial across all major specialties. Pathway’s model outperforms others in clinical accuracy, recently scoring a record 96% on the U.S. Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) benchmark.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Pathway team to Doximity,” said Jeff Tangney, co-founder and CEO of Doximity. “They’ve painstakingly built one of the best datasets in medicine, and it’s going to take our clinical reference capabilities to an entirely new level.”

“There’s a growing need for clinical tools that combine trusted evidence with the speed and adaptability of AI,” said Jon Hershon, CEO of Pathway. “Hundreds of thousands of users have registered for Pathway, and thousands pay $300 per year for our premium product. With Doximity, one of the most trusted platforms in healthcare, we’re now bringing that experience to millions for free, built directly into the tools they already use at the point of care.”

The transaction closed on July 29, 2025 for cash consideration of $26 million and up to $37 million in additional equity grants.

About Doximity

Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The company's network members include more than 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and on-call schedules, streamline documentation and administrative paperwork, and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity's mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better care for their patients.

About Pathway

Pathway helps clinicians deliver better, faster, more informed care by providing instant and evidence-based answers to medical questions. The AI-powered platform has hundreds of thousands of registered users, with a strong presence in the U.S. and internationally. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.