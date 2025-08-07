Income Lab and Independent Advisor Alliance Partner to Power Personalized Retirement Planning for Advisors

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Income Laboratory, Inc. (Income Lab), maker of award-winning retirement planning software, today announced a strategic partnership with Independent Advisor Alliance (IAA), one of the nation’s leading hybrid RIAs. This collaboration brings Income Lab’s dynamic retirement planning platform to IAA’s network of over 142 partner firms, offering powerful tools to support personalized retirement planning at scale.

“Income Lab delivers powerful insights through an intuitive platform, enabling advisors to offer personalized, high-quality planning at scale. It meets advisors where they are and elevates the entire client experience.” -Lauren Grames, IAA Share

As the demand for more personalized financial planning grows, advisors are turning to Income Lab’s modern platform, built to help guide clients toward retirement and address the complexities of retirement planning.

“At IAA, we’re dedicated to equipping advisors with the innovative technology and support they need to build stronger client relationships and grow their businesses with confidence,” said Lauren Grames, Director of Advisor Technology. “Income Lab delivers powerful insights through an intuitive platform, enabling advisors to offer personalized, high-quality planning at scale. It meets advisors where they are and elevates the entire client experience.”

Income Lab equips advisors with intelligent tools to answer the most critical questions retirees ask:

How much can I safely spend in retirement?

What happens if markets, inflation, or taxes change?

Which accounts should I draw from and when, to minimize taxes?

Advisors can also take advantage of features like plan scenario comparisons, tax-smart withdrawal strategies, Roth conversion modeling, and Social Security optimization, all within an easy-to-use interface that enhances both the planning process and client experience.

“We’re excited to partner with IAA to bring next-generation retirement planning tools to their advisor network,” said Johnny Poulsen, CEO and co-founder of Income Lab. “We’re proud to support IAA’s growing advisor network and share in their commitment to delivering exceptional client experiences. Together, we’re equipping advisors with modern tools that elevate the planning experience and help them deliver greater value to the clients they serve.”

For more information about Income Lab’s full suite of retirement planning solutions, visit IncomeLab.io.

About IAA

Independent Advisor Alliance (IAA) is a leading hybrid firm strategically focused on empowering financial advisors to succeed as independent business owners by providing services that align with each advisor’s unique needs and challenges. IAA supports its partner firms with customized support services, resources, and programs designed to optimize efficiencies, reduce expenses, retain and attract clients, assist with succession planning, boost revenue, and more. For more information, visit www.independentadvisoralliance.com.

About Income Lab

Income Lab equips financial advisors with cutting-edge software for retirement planning, ongoing retirement income management, and client engagement. With personalized, data-driven insights, advisors help clients navigate changing economic conditions and fine-tune income strategies for long-term success and tax efficiency. Income Lab has been recognized as a top retirement planning solution—named “Best in Show” at the 2022 & 2023 XYPN Advisor Tech Expos, the “Highest-Rated Retirement Distribution Planning Tool” in the 2023 & 2024 T3/Inside Information Survey, and a “Stand Out” in the Kitces.com Report for satisfaction and value.