MEDITECH LIVE 2025 Brings Healthcare Leaders Together to Strategize and Learn

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MEDITECH will soon host its premier customer event, MEDITECH LIVE, at its Foxborough, Massachusetts, Conference Center. The three-day leadership summit, scheduled for September 17-19, provides senior-level healthcare executives and clinicians with a unique opportunity to gain knowledge and insight from industry experts on today’s most pressing topics.

"Today, healthcare leaders face immense pressure from rising consumer expectations, clinician burnout, and new government policies threatening to reduce Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements, while, at the same time, sitting on the precipice of a new era of technological innovation,” says MEDITECH EVP and COO Helen Waters. "MEDITECH LIVE offers a unique opportunity for like-minded leaders to connect, exchange ideas, and identify strategies for facing these challenges head-on. Our customers are well-positioned for the future opportunities and challenges of healthcare.”

Innovators Offer Unique Perspectives

Duncan Wardle, former head of innovation and creativity at Disney, will deliver the event’s keynote address, offering actionable insights on creative thinking and problem solving. His unique approach focuses on practical strategies to unlock creative potential and drive groundbreaking advancements, which attendees can apply to their own healthcare initiatives.

Wardle will be joined by a lineup of featured industry thought leaders who will share their expertise on the latest in healthcare innovation, digital transformation, and interoperability. These include President and CEO of the Coalition for Health AI (CHAI) Dr. Brian Anderson, Google Cloud’s Global Director of Healthcare Amy Waldron, Co-Founder of Rural Health Community Tina Burbine, and Chief Operating Officer of Zero Overdose Dr. Virna Little.

Attendees will also hear from over 20 MEDITECH customer speakers and panelists, who will share their strategies and real-life experiences around three prevailing themes: Strengthening Day-to-Day Experiences for Clinicians, Data's Transformative Power in Healthcare, and Balancing Patient Demands with Financial Realities.

A Showcase for Interoperability

One new addition to this year’s event is the Interoperability and Data Pavilion. This area will highlight the impact of intelligent interoperability and its seamless integration within the MEDITECH EHR. Sessions will explore current strategies and policy updates on the CMS Interoperability Framework, information blocking, and other digital health technology ecosystem initiatives. The Pavilion will also host leading interoperability experts, including Health Gorilla CMO Steven Lane, MD, MPH; Aetna Interoperability VP Jocelyn Keegan; HTD Health’s Interoperability Practice Lead Brendan Keeler; and Drummond Group, LLC Program Director John Valutkevich.

Throughout the Pavilion, MEDITECH will also showcase the latest advancements to its Traverse Exchange interoperability network, highlighting the transformation of fragmented patient information into meaningful insights. Attendees will learn about the company’s FHIR-driven API strategies, including detailed walkthroughs of three critical patient scenarios: prenatal care, the continuum from labor and delivery to postpartum, and comprehensive oncology care.

Insights from MEDITECH Executives and Alliance Members

Another key highlight of the event will be the Executive Panel moderated by Executive Vice President and COO Helen Waters. This unique session offers attendees the opportunity to hear directly from President and CEO Michelle O’Connor and other MEDITECH executive leaders as they provide insights into company initiatives and share strategies for enhancing care team experiences.

Attendees can also preview the latest MEDITECH offerings in the MEDITECH Lounge and connect with dozens of MEDITECH Alliance members to explore integrated technologies that complement the Expanse EHR. These partners offer a diverse range of solutions, including advanced analytics and business intelligence tools, patient engagement platforms, telehealth solutions, and AI-powered ambient clinical documentation.

Friday Focus on Operational Excellence

The summit will culminate with a focus on operational excellence, providing attendees with an in-depth exploration of optimized workflows, innovative solutions, and proven methods to significantly boost efficiency. These sessions will help customers maximize their investment in MEDITECH Expanse as their foundational EHR to advance their organizational goals.

“MEDITECH LIVE transcends traditional education; it's a platform for true collaboration,” explains MEDITECH Chief Marketing and Nursing Executive Cathy Turner, BSN, MBA, RN-BC. "The event offers invaluable opportunities for networking with peers, learning from experienced customers, and engaging directly with MEDITECH experts, empowering leaders with viable, proven strategies they can apply to their own health systems."

All attendees are invited to the MEDITECH Huddle at Gillette Stadium on September 17, an evening dedicated to networking and celebrating our partnership.

More information about MEDITECH LIVE and registration details are available on the event webpage.

About MEDITECH

MEDITECH empowers healthcare organizations to expand their vision of what’s possible with Expanse, the intelligent EHR platform you can trust. Expanse transforms care and ushers health systems of all sizes into the future with AI-infused solutions, personalized workflows, next-level interoperability, and predictive analytics — all working together to drive better outcomes. See why thousands of healthcare organizations in 29 countries and territories have chosen Expanse. Visit ehr.meditech.com and follow us on YouTube, LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.