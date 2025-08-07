Andersen Consulting Announces Collaboration Agreement with Virtual, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting announces a Collaboration Agreement with Virtual, Inc., a U.S.-based firm recognized for its deep expertise in strategy and operations for technology consortia, standards development organizations, and other member-driven groups.

Renowned for its hands-on approach and results-driven execution, Virtual, Inc. has a proven track record of supporting mission-driven, collaborative organizations. With the agility of a boutique firm and the capabilities of a global player, Virtual helps leading technology companies and standards bodies accelerate innovation, build consensus, and scale impact across the digital ecosystem. Since its founding in 1999, Virtual has provided tailored strategic advisory and operational support to clients around the world—particularly in the technology sector—with services spanning governance, membership and certification management, standards development support, event management, marketing, and integrated technology solutions.

“We specialize in helping collaborative organizations thrive—whether they’re developing global technical standards, driving interoperability, or navigating complex governance structures,” said Andy Freed, CEO of Virtual, Inc. “This collaboration with Andersen Consulting will allow us to amplify our impact and help more consortia and standards bodies meet their strategic goals.”

“Virtual Inc.’s depth of experience with high-impact technology consortia and standards-setting organizations adds a powerful dimension to our consulting offerings,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “Their expertise in enabling multi-stakeholder collaboration, coupled with their operational precision, enhances our ability to guide clients through transformation, governance, and innovation at scale.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.