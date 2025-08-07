Credit Sesame Enlists Green Dot to Enhance Sesame Cash Digital Banking Offering

PROVO, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Credit Sesame, one of the first platforms to provide consumers free and ongoing access to their full credit information and profile, is partnering with Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) to power and enhance its Sesame Cash smart digital banking service designed to help customers grow their savings. Leveraging Green Dot’s embedded finance platform, Arc, Credit Sesame will offer users access to FDIC-insured demand deposit accounts (DDAs) at launch. Following the recent release of Credit Sesame’s newest AI-backed management platform, Sesame, additional new services – such as credit-building tools – will also become available to Sesame Cash users as part of this partnership.

"This partnership with Green Dot allows us to scale Sesame Cash faster and deliver smarter, more accessible tools to help people transform their finances more quickly." - David Bagatelle, Head of Global Operations and Banking, Credit Sesame Share

“At Credit Sesame, our mission has always been to make financial wellness accessible to everyone by helping consumers grow both their credit and their cash,” said David Bagatelle, Head of Global Operations and Banking, Credit Sesame. “This partnership with Green Dot allows us to scale Sesame Cash faster and deliver smarter, more accessible tools to help people transform their finances more quickly. With their banking infrastructure and like-minded dedication to financial inclusion, we’re excited to deliver an even more powerful Sesame Cash experience that empowers people to take control of their money and their future.”

Following the Arc integration, soon-to-come enhancements on the Sesame Cash roadmap include Sesame Credit Builder, which will allow users to build and improve their credit scores with everyday debit purchases – from coffee to subscriptions and more. Activity is reported to the major credit bureaus, helping users improve their credit scores with each payment.

“We are thrilled to partner with Credit Sesame to support, enhance and grow the Sesame Cash banking experience for their users,” said Renata Caine, GM/SVP of Embedded Finance, Green Dot. “Our shared commitment to improving consumers’ financial health through embedded financial services provides a strong foundation for this partnership, and we look forward to continued innovation with Credit Sesame for years to come.”

About Credit Sesame

Credit Sesame is a leading financial wellness platform dedicated to helping consumers achieve better financial health through cutting-edge technology and data-driven solutions. With a decade of credit expertise and a proven track record of serving over 18 million users, Credit Sesame leverages AI and advanced analytics to empower individuals to improve their credit scores, enhance approval odds, and reduce credit costs.

The recently launched Sesame Platform extends this mission by providing financial institutions with a turnkey AI-powered credit intelligence solution. It enables businesses to offer personalized credit and financial wellness experiences, driving deeper customer engagement and growth.

Backed by leading institutional and strategic investors, Credit Sesame operates across the U.S. For more information, visit www.creditsesame.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

About Arc by Green Dot

Arc is the embedded finance platform of services featuring all of Green Dot’s secure banking and money processing capabilities designed to fuel value, loyalty and growth for consumers and businesses. Arc by Green Dot powers some of the world’s most trusted brands and thousands of other businesses with seamless, secure and useful financial tools and experiences.

Integrated with Green Dot Bank, Arc provides partners with leading FDIC-insured banking products and tools, plus regulatory and compliance expertise, oversight and support. The Arc platform is cloud-based, modular and scalable by design – configurable to meet a wide range of business needs and goals, and flexible to adapt as our partners grow. Arc’s end-to-end banking services are powered by enterprise-grade APIs and offer partners access to comprehensive customer support, fraud protection, the largest retail deposit and ATM network in the U.S., and much more. For more information, visit greendot.com/arc.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is a financial technology platform and registered bank holding company that builds banking and payment solutions to create value, retain and reward customers, and accelerate growth for businesses of all sizes. ​For more than two decades, Green Dot has delivered financial tools and services that address the most pressing financial needs of consumers and businesses, and that transform the way people and businesses manage and move money.

Green Dot delivers a broad spectrum of financial products to consumers and businesses through its portfolio of brands, including: GO2bank, a leading digital and mobile bank account offering simple, secure and useful banking for Americans living paycheck to paycheck; the Green Dot Network (“GDN”) of more than 90,000 retail distribution and cash access locations nationwide; Arc by Green Dot, the single-source embedded finance platform combining all of Green Dot’s secure banking and money processing capabilities to power businesses at all stages of growth; rapid! wage and disbursements solutions, providing pay card and earned wage access services to more than 7,000 businesses and their employees; and Santa Barbara Tax Products Group, the company’s tax division, which processes more than 14 million tax refunds annually.

Founded in 1999, Green Dot has managed more than 80 million accounts to date both directly and through its partners. Green Dot Bank1 is a subsidiary of Green Dot Corporation and member of the FDIC. For more information about Green Dot’s products and services, please visit www.greendot.com.

____________________ Expand

1 Green Dot Bank also operates under the following registered trade names: GO2bank, GoBank and Bonneville Bank. All of these registered trade names are used by, and refer to, a single FDIC-insured bank, Green Dot Bank. Deposits under any of these trade names are deposits with Green Dot Bank and are aggregated for deposit insurance coverage up to the allowable limits.