Tide Rewards Launches to Help Small Businesses Save More on Everyday Spending

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tide, the UK’s leading business management platform, has launched a new cashback feature designed to help small businesses save money every time they spend - both online and in-store.

"Tide’s new cashback rewards transform everyday business spending into a strategic advantage, helping members reclaim money they’re already spending and channel it into their operations and expansion plans." – Mark Jackson, Managing Director, Valuedynamx Share

Following the successful rollout of online cashback offers last month, members can now also earn cashback when using their Tide card in-store at participating UK retailers. The cashback offers (available through the ‘Rewards’ section of the Tide app) cover over 100 well-known brands including Apple, Currys, Deliveroo, Sainsbury’s, Wickes and Grind Coffee.

With the Consumer Price Index (CPI) running unexpectedly high at 3.6% in June 20251, small businesses are feeling the squeeze - and everyday savings are more important than ever.

Tide expects the feature will help members collectively save millions of pounds - putting cash directly back into their businesses to continue to help them grow.

Heather Cobb, SVP Member Engagement at Tide, said: “We’ve been thrilled to see how quickly members embraced the online cashback offers - and now that in-store cashback is live, it’s even simpler to save while spending.

“This is about rewarding real, everyday business activity and helping our members keep more of what they earn.”

Member feedback from the online launch has been overwhelmingly positive, with strong engagement and positive sentiment from Tide’s members across all categories reflecting how closely the offers align with day-to-day business needs.

Tide partnered with Valuedynamx, a global leader in loyalty and rewards programmes, to launch this new cashback feature. The programme is part of Tide’s broader mission to save members time and money, with exclusive, personalised offers tailored to members’ spending behaviours and business needs.

Mark Jackson, Managing Director of Valuedynamx, said: “Small businesses often struggle to stretch their budgets while investing in growth. Tide’s new cashback rewards transform everyday business spending into a strategic advantage, helping members reclaim money they’re already spending and channel it into their operations and expansion plans.”

About Tide:

Founded in 2015 and launched in 2017, Tide is the leading business financial platform in the UK. Tide helps SMEs save time (and money) in the running of their businesses by not only offering business accounts and related banking services, but also a comprehensive set of highly usable and connected administrative solutions from invoicing to accounting.

Tide has 750,000 SME members in the UK (13% market share) and more than 750,000 SMEs in India. Tide launched in Germany in May 2024. Tide has also been recognised with the Great Place to Work certification three years in a row.

Tide has been funded by Anthemis, Apax Partners, Augmentum Fintech, Creandum, Salica Investments, Latitude, LocalGlobe, SBI Group and Speedinvest, amongst others. It employs 2,500 Tideans worldwide. Tide’s long-term ambition is to be the leading business financial platform globally.

About Valuedynamx:

Valuedynamx is a leading global provider of curated, data-driven omnichannel purchase rewards.

Part of Collinson, a group acknowledged for delivering the world’s most valued travel ecosystem, Valuedynamx combines its expertise across payments, card-linking, affiliate marketing, earning and redemption into a single entity that delivers relevant and engaging solutions for its clients.

Valuedynamx enhances customer loyalty and drives transactional engagement for some of the world’s largest airlines, banks, financial institutions and hotel groups. Valuedynamx supports over 400 million consumers, maintains 50,000 retail and travel partners and provides more than 400,000 rewards in more than 180 countries.

Collinson has more than 30 years’ loyalty and customer engagement experience, and more than 10 years focused on delivering loyalty commerce solutions. The organization has been at the forefront of loyalty innovation, continually evolving and building capability to meet the changing needs of clients and their customers.