DDC Enterprise Announces Collaboration with Galaxy to Elevate Trading Capabilities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE: DDC) (“DDC” or the “Company”) today announced a pivotal step in its ongoing Bitcoin treasury strategy through a collaboration with Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq / TSX: GLXY) (“Galaxy”), a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure. The collaboration leverages Galaxy’s world-class institutional trading platform and services, reinforcing DDC’s commitment to security, governance, and operational excellence for its growing digital asset reserves.

Driving Institutional-Quality Treasury Management

The partnership with Galaxy will provide DDC with seamless trading access and a secure, regulated platform to manage DDC’s corporate Bitcoin holdings. Galaxy’s trading team will give DDC access to deeper liquidity and innovative execution strategies, while Galaxy’s institutional trading platform will deliver enterprise-grade security, regulatory compliance, and operational controls that are trusted by some of the world’s largest institutions.

This approach not only unlocks advanced trading and yield-generation possibilities under the highest standards of institutional oversight, but also ensures the safe storage of DDC’s treasury assets.

“Joining forces with Galaxy marks a milestone in our mission to establish the world’s most sophisticated corporate Bitcoin treasury,” said Norma Chu, Founder, Chairwoman and CEO of DDC. “Security and agility are non-negotiable as we scale our holdings, and Galaxy’s integrated platform gives us leading solutions on both fronts. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to prudent, institutional-quality digital asset management and to delivering resilient long-term value for our stakeholders.”

“We are pleased to support DDC Enterprise on its journey to set new standards in publicly listed Bitcoin treasury management,” added Jason Urban, Global Head of Trading at Galaxy. “Our trading infrastructure and services are built for exactly this level of institutional ambition. We look forward to providing DDC with comprehensive solutions that drive both security and performance as their strategy evolves.”

Strategic Partnership Highlights:

Advanced Trading Integration: Access to Galaxy’s deep liquidity and sophisticated execution to optimize DDC’s digital asset operations.

Access to Galaxy’s deep liquidity and sophisticated execution to optimize DDC’s digital asset operations. Institutional Platform: DDC leverages Galaxy’s secure, regulatory-compliant platform with a multi-custodial model to manage growing digital asset reserves.

DDC leverages Galaxy’s secure, regulatory-compliant platform with a multi-custodial model to manage growing digital asset reserves. Robust Treasury Infrastructure: Combines trading and digital asset management into a cohesive ecosystem, enabling DDC to operate with increased efficiency, transparency, and control on its digital asset strategy.

About DDC Enterprise Limited

DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE: DDC) is spearheading the corporate Bitcoin treasury revolution while maintaining its foundation as a leading global Asian food platform. The Company has strategically positioned Bitcoin as a core reserve asset, executing a bold and accelerating accumulation strategy. While continuing to grow its portfolio of culinary brands – including DayDayCook, Nona Lim, and Yai's Thai – DDC is now at the vanguard of public companies integrating Bitcoin into their financial architecture.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: GLXY) is a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Our digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. In addition, we invest in and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and high-performance computing, meeting the growing demand for scalable energy and compute solutions in the U.S. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.