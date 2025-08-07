Short-term rental management software leader Deckard Technologies enters new growth phase with AllTheRooms acquisition

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deckard Technologies, the leading GovTech data company dedicated to helping local governments address residential property-related challenges, announced it has acquired Wilmington, DE-based short-term rental analytics & data group AllTheRooms, consolidating its market leading short-term rental management and tax compliance software offer and expanding coverage to new markets in the United States and beyond.

The acquisition marks the start of a new phase of growth for Deckard Technologies, building on the success of Rentalscape, the leading short-term rental (STR) software platform.

“The acquisition of AllTheRooms significantly strengthens our existing short-term rental license and property tax software solutions and opens major new commercial opportunities. It marks the start of a new era for us,” Deckard Technologies CEO Nick Del Pego said.

“STR management is an ongoing challenge for local government teams. They need vacation rental compliance tools and property tax assessment software that delivers accurate data and is easy to set up and use. Our customers have come to expect a high standard of service and attention from Deckard Technologies and with this acquisition, the best short term rental management software just got better.”

The acquisition also delivers established customer relationships in new markets and allows Deckard Technologies to significantly enhance Rentalscape with new capabilities including:

A superior tax compliance software solution based on an expanded data set

Historical property rental data, and

Customizable real-time analytics.

The acquisition of AllTheRooms includes a portfolio of 6 U.S. patents that strengthen its AI-powered property intelligence platform.

These include a patent for Bayesian matching (US-10579626-B2) which accurately deduplicates short-term rental listings across platforms like Airbnb and VRBO, as well as a booked-blocked classifier machine learning model that distinguishes real bookings from blocked dates to improve enforcement and tax reporting. A third, focused on validating web content (US-10460261-B2), helps identify legitimate rental activity.

AllTheRoom’s data integrates seamlessly with Deckard Technologies’ existing platforms, significantly enhancing data capabilities and providing scope for scale, efficiency and infrastructure consolidation.

Deckard Technologies’ technical and engineering capabilities will also be strengthened with the addition of key members from the AllTheRooms team, including CEO Will Pearson, who joins as Director of Operations.

“We’re thrilled to be joining the Deckard Technologies team and combining our capabilities,” Pearson said. “We are really excited about what this talented team will be able to deliver for STR property management software customers and the new opportunities we can explore together."

AllTheRooms existing customers and product lines will continue to be serviced under the AllTheRooms brand.

Building on momentum for a new phase of growth

The AllTheRooms acquisition builds on significant business momentum for Deckard Technologies through 2025, marked by 60% year-on-year revenue growth.

In the past 12 months, Deckard Technologies has signed more than 150 new Rentalscape customers, including key communities in California, Arizona, Ohio, Vermont and Alabama. Rentalscape is trusted by over 400 jurisdictions in the United States, Canada and Australia, managing more than a quarter of a million business properties for short term rental licenses.

New customers signed in the 12-month period include:

City of Panama City Beach, FL

Sullivan County, NY

Sonoma County, CA

Ottawa County, OH

Town of Northlake, TX

To capitalize on customer momentum Deckard Technologies has expanded its team with several key new hires including West Region Sales Director Dainius Marijosius and Central East Sales Director Bob O’Keefe.

New Long-term Rental Management Solution to Meet Local Government Demand

Building on its success in the short-term rental compliance market, Deckard Technologies announced it is launching a new platform dedicated to long-term rental property management. The launch comes amid growing demand from municipalities for solutions for rental registration, compliance, and communication with landlords and tenants.

“Our clients need more than just spreadsheets. They need integrated tools that combine registration, compliance, inspections and analytics,” said Deckard Technologies CTO Jessica Flanagan. “This platform is purpose-built to meet those needs”.

The new Long-Term Rental platform provides municipalities with a centralized system to:

Identify unregistered long-term rental properties

Enable digital registration, license management and payments

Track safety inspections, rent increases and tenant protections

The long-term rental management and compliance market is estimated to be three to seven times larger than the short-term rental market in the U.S. alone, providing a significant new commercial opportunity for Deckard Technologies.

Brand refresh, SOC 2 Type 2 compliance marks new growth phase

The acceleration in Deckard Technologies’ growth is also being marked by an updated deckard.com website that enhances user experience and showcases the expanding growing range of GovTech software solutions.

The refreshed brand and online presence highlight a commitment to innovation, product development, and technology-driven growth – powered by real customer insights. The maturity of Deckard Technologies solutions has also been underscored by the addition of SOC 2 Type 2 compliance certification, which tests security controls over a period of time to validate ongoing data privacy efforts. The new accreditation adds to the SOC 2 Type 1 certification achieved in April 2025.

"Now we’ve gone a step further. Deckard is officially SOC 2 Type 2 compliant. This reflects not just how our systems are designed but how they perform in the real world. Our security controls are not only robust on paper – they work day in and day out. That has been validated by independent auditors, confirming that our controls are effective, consistently applied, and aligned with the high standards our government partners expect," Flanagan said.

About Deckard Technologies

Deckard Technologies is a GovTech data company helping local governments address residential property-related challenges. Founded in 2018, Deckard Technologies operates globally with offices in the U.S., Colombia and Australia, delivering actionable insights on the business of short and long-term rentals. Its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform provides real-time data to help governments improve compliance rates up to 95%, optimize tax revenue collection, and better address their community's values through smarter rental business oversight. Trusted by over 400 jurisdictions worldwide, Deckard Technologies’ scalable, cost-effective products leverage patented processes and combine best-in-class data collection with intuitive, AI-powered solutions, transforming how local governments monitor and manage properties. Learn more at deckard.com.