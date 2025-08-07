Athletes First and Sinclair/AMP Sports Join Forces in Landmark Events and Media Partnership

NEW YORK & BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Athletes First, a premier sports representation and marketing agency, and Sinclair, a diversified media company and leader in local news and sports, today announced a landmark events and media partnership. This new collaboration will unite Athletes First’s best-in-class events and world-renowned talent with the top-tier sports properties and vast national audience of Sinclair and AMP Sports, Sinclair’s growing portfolio of digital content and original podcasts.

As part of the agreement, Sinclair will serve as the exclusive sports media partner for two of Athletes First’s signature live events, including:

Athletes First presents The Block – An exclusive hospitality and brand activation destination that drew widespread attention and acclaim in New Orleans ahead of the Big Game this past February, redefining the standard for pre-game experiences.

– An exclusive hospitality and brand activation destination that drew widespread attention and acclaim in New Orleans ahead of the Big Game this past February, redefining the standard for pre-game experiences. Athletes First Tailgate Tour – The agency’s traveling college football experience, now entering its third season, which brings hospitality, client interaction, and brand integration to major rivalry games across the country.

Sinclair will produce original content and brand activations at the next iteration of The Block—scheduled for San Francisco in February—and host live, original video podcasts from multiple stops on the Tailgate Tour. In addition, event content will be distributed across Sinclair’s sports platforms, maximizing exposure and engagement.

The media partnership also includes the development of original video podcasts for both national and regional audiences, spotlighting Athletes First’s elite roster of athletes.

Playbook REPS played a key role in facilitating the agreement between Athletes First and Sinclair.

“This partnership with Sinclair is a major step forward in how we amplify the impact of our events and our athlete clients,” said Matt Shulman, Head of Properties at Athletes First. “By combining our curated live events and world-class roster with Sinclair’s powerful media reach, we’re creating new ways to engage fans, elevating and enhancing storytelling opportunities, and delivering unparalleled value for our brand partners.”

“Athletes First is a premier sports agency and has set the bar for athlete-driven activation experiences within college and professional football,” said Eric Welles, SVP, Chief Digital Monetization Officer, Sinclair. “With A1’s elite roster of talent coupled with AMP Sports’ own collection of talent and original shows, as well as our massive media footprint, this partnership is a perfect fit. We are excited to further enhance our strategy to create high-impact, fan-first, 360-degree content with Athletes First across broadcast, digital, social, audio, and live environments, while giving brands new ways to engage with passionate fans and the biggest tentpole moments in sports.”

Earlier this year, The Block debuted in New Orleans with a 100,000-square-foot footprint just steps from the Caesars Superdome. Spanning four interconnected mansions and a grand courtyard, the event featured luxury hospitality, brand activations, private content studios, exclusive partner programming, an athlete performance center, and appearances by athletes, celebrities, and influencers.

In Fall 2024, the Athletes First Tailgate Tour visited 10 of college football’s most iconic games. Guests experienced premium hospitality and met stars and Athletes First clients such as Jamaal Charles (Texas), Sony Michel (Georgia), Pat Freiermuth (Penn State), and Kyle Rudolph (Notre Dame).

About Athletes First:

Athletes First is the premier sports representation and marketing agency, guiding the careers of elite athletes, coaches, executives, and broadcasters. Since 2001, Athletes First has built a reputation for integrity, innovation, and impact across contract negotiations, marketing strategy, endorsement sales, and brand partnerships. The agency also produces dynamic live events and multiplatform content through its Emmy-nominated production division, GOAT Farm Media. For more information, visit athletesfirst.net or follow us on Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

About Sinclair:

Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 178 television stations in 81 markets affiliated with all major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel, the premium destination for tennis enthusiasts; multicast networks CHARGE, Comet, ROAR and The Nest; and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. Sinclair’s AMP Media produces a growing portfolio of digital content and original podcasts. Additional information about Sinclair can be found at www.sbgi.net.

Category: General