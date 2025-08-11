LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infinity Digital Consulting, led by Lorenzo Loken, has announced the strategic acquisition of Sequel Solutions, a leading business development consultancy. The acquisition notably includes the pioneering Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) tool, SequelAEO, developed by Sequel's founder Leland "TJ" Jourdan II. This move elevates Infinity Digital Consulting's position as the industry leader in quantitative AEO analytics as well as maintaining their ultra exclusive client base.

The acquisition of Sequel empowers Infinity Digital Consulting to deliver industry-leading, data-driven strategies that enhance its clients' digital footprint through both traditional SEO and cutting edge AEO technology. Share

Key to the acquisition is the integration of SequelAEO, an innovative tool that optimizes the visibility of online content in answer engines. With this addition, Infinity Digital Consulting aims to provide its clients with a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Lorenzo Loken, CEO of Infinity Digital Consulting, said, "This strategic acquisition aligns with our core principles and commitment to provide the best digital consulting services in Los Angeles. SequelAEO will complement our existing services and elevate our ability to provide advanced, data-driven solutions to our clients."

Leland "TJ" Jourdan II, the mastermind behind SequelAEO, will join the Infinity Digital Consulting team, bringing his expertise in the field of Answer Engine Optimization and leading Infinity’s artificial intelligence efforts. "We're thrilled to have TJ and his team on board. His innovative thinking aligns with our vision of staying ahead of the digital curve," added Loken.

SequelAEO's pioneering approach to AEO has been recognized for its unique ability to provide actionable insights based on quantitative analysis, primarily in the massive market of Houston, TX with restaurants like french inspired phenom BeauSoleil and mineral rights fund Acadia Mineral Partners. This acquisition empowers Infinity Digital Consulting to deliver industry-leading, data-driven strategies that enhance its clients' digital footprint.

About Infinity Digital Consulting:

Infinity Digital Consulting is a premier digital consulting firm based in Los Angeles, committed to providing top-tier digital consulting services. With a focus on innovative solutions and data-driven strategies, the firm prides itself on staying ahead of the digital curve and delivering exceptional results for its clients.