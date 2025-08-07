Northern Trust Selected by Aristotle for Middle Office Outsourcing Mandate

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) announced today its appointment by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC (“Aristotle”) to provide middle office outsourcing services for institutional portfolios managed by its equity affiliates. The partnership, which has already been successfully implemented, covers portfolios representing approximately $40 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Aristotle is a majority employee-owned firm that employs a bottom-up, fundamental investment approach in the management of international, global, and U.S. equity portfolios.

Under the mandate, Northern Trust will provide Investment Operations Outsourcing (IOO) via its integrated middle office platform.

Ryan Burns, Head of Global Fund Services, Americas at Northern Trust, said: “The complexity of the middle office is increasing, and asset managers need advanced expertise and technology to expand their operations. We have risen to this challenge by consistently delivering a seamless IOO service experience, supporting diverse investment types and strategies with cutting-edge technology. We take a unique, client-centric approach, and we're excited to partner with Aristotle Capital.”

Kim St. Hilaire, Principal, Managing Director Operations & Trading, Aristotle said: “At Aristotle, our organizational structure and technology infrastructure support multiple affiliates, which demands a sophisticated middle office solution to work effectively across the organization. Northern Trust distinguished itself with its robust global operating model, unparalleled data accessibility, and flexible, sophisticated tools tailored to dynamic enterprise needs. Their commitment to client-centric service ensures that we can continue to deliver a high standard of excellence to our clients worldwide while advancing our strategic objectives.”

Northern Trust’s Global Fund Services provides a complete suite of Asset Servicing solutions including fund administration, global custody, investment operations outsourcing and data solutions – supporting a range of complex investment strategies across the full spectrum of asset classes.

Northern Trust’s IOO offering provides full middle-office and component solutions for a complex range of products, markets and asset types. As of June 30, 2025, Northern Trust’s IOO capability supports more than 85 clients with approximately $2.63 trillion in assets under administration. The IOO platform aggregates data, analyzes risk and performance, values assets and provides end client reporting and fee billing, providing managers with a consistent experience to balance risk, quality and cost.

About Aristotle

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC and its affiliates, collectively known as “Aristotle,” represent a group of independent investment advisers that provide equity and fixed income management solutions across a unified platform. Aristotle’s clients include corporate and public pension plans, supranational organizations, financial institutions, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, as well as financial advisors and high-net-worth individuals. Aristotle has a global client base spanning North America, EMEA, and APAC. Each Aristotle affiliate is an independent investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. As of June 30, 2025, Aristotle reported $100.8 billion in assets under advisement. For market commentary, news and insights from all Aristotle affiliates, please visit www.aristotlecap.com

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2025, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$18.1 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.7 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.